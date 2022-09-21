Farm Weekly
$4000 tops Northern Stud Breeders sale

By Kyah Peeti
September 21 2022 - 7:00am
The Walkindyer Poll Merino stud, Northampton, sold the top-priced ram at $4000. With the top-priced ram is Walkindyers Nathan Teakle (left), Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Craig Walker and top price ram buyers Belinda and Lindsay Box, G & M Box, Northampton.

STRONG local buyer support saw the Northern Stud Breeders' Association's annual ram sale hit a top of $4000 last week.

