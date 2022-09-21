STRONG local buyer support saw the Northern Stud Breeders' Association's annual ram sale hit a top of $4000 last week.
Similar to last year, most of the growers in the area have been experiencing a good season, resulting in a positive outlook on the livestock industry.
Buyers weren't afraid to bid up on the rams they were after, with locals making up most of the registered list.
The sale drew an impressive crowd with 20 registered buyers helping to push prices to a top of $4000 at the Nanson Showgrounds in Chapman Valley.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders.
Three Merino studs offered 125 Poll Merino rams and after some strong, competitive bidding, 124 were cleared under the hammer averaging $896, down $258 on the previous year's sale average of $1154.
Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said the sale was very well supported.
"There was a wonderful line-up of rams, showing the benefit of two very good seasons," Mr Curry said.
"The top end was very well supported and we had a great top-price of $4000.
"The top end rams sold very well, however it did get a bit sticky towards the end of the catalogue.
"Overall it was a really strong supported sale and it had a great clearance."
Equally as happy with the outcome was Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Craig Walker.
"It was a very solid sale," Mr Walker said.
"Buyers were strongly chasing plain-bodied rams with deep crimping and well-nourished white wools.
"It was pleasing to see such a positive clearance of rams."
Leading the selling charge, selling the $4000 top-priced ram and also offering the biggest line-up of rams, was the Teakle family's Walkindyer Poll Merino stud, Northampton.
Walkindyer
The Teakles offered 80 rams and cleared 79 under the hammer for an average of $973, which was down slightly, $142 on last year's result.
Securing the stud's $4000 top price ram was Lindsay and Belinda Box, Northampton.
The ram had wool test figures of 19.5 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF).
The top price ram was the only one going home with them and Mr Box said it was the second ram he had ever purchased from the Walkindyer stud.
"We chose this ram in particular because he's a good big bodied sheep, that's what we are looking for," Mr Box said.
"He's got a nice long crimp to his wool, which we wanted too."
Mr Box will put his new Poll Merino sire over a mob of Merino ewes.
"We breed a few rams for ourselves," he said.
"We aim to buy a ram every few years and then keep his progeny to use over our mobs."
The next best price in the Walkindyer line-up was a Poll Merino ram that was knocked down at $3900 to Nutrien Livestock, Mid West representative Craig Walker on behalf of Essex Farms, who secured a team of nine rams at an average of $1411.
The $3900 ram had wool figures of 19.1 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.1 CV and a 99.4pc CF.
The third top-priced ram in the Walkindyer offering sold at $3200 to Tren Suckling, Weeine Farming Co, Northampton, who purchased seven rams at an average of $1321.
That particular ram on display in pen two had wool figures of 18.8, 3.4 SD, 18 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Volume buyers in the Walkindyer run were HK & M Teakle, Squarewell Farming Co, Northampton, who took home a team of 15 rams at an average price of $657 and paid to a top of $850, twice.
Another buyer showing interest in the Teakle family's rams was Davjeff Nominees, Geraldton, securing eight rams to a top of $1900 and an average of $1063.
Regular purchasers MC & JA Culloton, Moonyoonooka, bought a large team of rams, four more than last year, buying 13 rams at an average of $515.
Warwick Teakle was pleased with the sale outcome.
"It was a very solid sale with good average prices," Mr Teakle said.
"We are very happy with the outcome of the sale.
"It was really positive considering the uncertainty of the market sometimes due to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)."
Mulga Springs
Next up in the catalogue was the Mulga Springs stud, with the Hasleby family offering 30 Poll Merino rams.
The top-priced ram was knocked down at $1600 to Calvin and Karen Royce, Howatharra Grazing Co, Geraldton.
The $1600 gem had wool figures of 21.7 micron, along with fat scans of 4.4mm, a 36mm Eye Muscle Depth (EMD) and a 99.6pc CF.
Howatharra Grazing managed to bid up on another ram in pen 64, paying $1200 and secured another five rams, giving them a team of seven at an average of $871.
The second top price in the Mulga Springs offering went to two rams, the first in pen 61 and the second in pen 64.
A fan of the Mulga Springs genetics and volume buyer,,Wayne Boys managed to secure a team of 10 rams at an average of $735.
Mr Boys paid a top of $1200 in his ram selection and this ram in particular had wool tests of 21.2 micron, an EMD of 34, fat scans of 3.2mm, along with a 99.5pc CF.
Another large buyer was Apache Investments Australia, Ascot, which paid to a top of $600.
Rounding out this section of the sale was DV & ME Simpson, Northampton, taking home a team of six Poll Merino rams from Mulga Springs, paying to a top of $750.
Mr Hasleby said the prices were very diverse.
"We had a few more rams in this year's sale compared to last year," Mr Hasleby said.
Lyndale
To finish off the sale, the Simkin family, Lyndale stud, Ogilvie, offered 15 Poll Merino rams in the catalogue that averaged $697 and had a 100pc clearance.
The Simkin family saw their two top-priced rams sell to Jerome Drew, Yandi Pastoral, Geraldton for $800.
Mr Drew also bought three other rams taking his team to a total of five, at an average of $660.
Apache Investments Australia, Ascot, also made itself known in the Lyndale stud offering, taking home a team of four rams, to a top of $600 and an average of $550.
DV & ME Simpson, Northampton, was again present in this section of the catalogue, bidding up to the equal top-price of $800.
The Simpson family successfully bid on five of the Lyndale rams at an average of $680.
Overall Mr Simkin was pleased with the stud's clearance.
"I was very happy that we had a 100pc clearance," Mr Simkin said.
"Although I was disappointed with the amount of registered buyers which bought from our offering."
Mr Simkin admitted he was four buyers down this year in comparison to the 2021 sale.
"It made it a bit difficult to have genuine competition," he said.
