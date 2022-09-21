Farm Weekly

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hold recent gains

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
September 21 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CBoT wheat futures in Australian dollar terms have improved significantly in recent weeks.

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures ended last week near unchanged in Australian dollar terms to hold on to the gains made over the previous month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.