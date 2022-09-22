AFTER re-entering the selling scene last year, the Edale Merino stud backed it up last week, holding another on-property sale and field day.
The Moora-based stud offered 50 Merino rams that carried the famous Edale genetics that have been bred by the Gardiner family for the past 30 years.
The low micron and high fleece weight genetics were sought after by local buyers, as well as purchasers from properties in Bruce Rock, Mumballup and Boyup Brook.
Stud principal Philip Gardiner and his son James (manager/partner) and co-manager David Reynolds, had been selling rams on a yearly basis, privately to neighbours, leading up to their re-entering into the sales arena in 2021.
Like last year's sale, the Helmsman sale format was again used with the Edale rams penned on the lawn in front of the beautiful Gardiner family home, for buyers to inspect.
Over an hour the sale was conducted by the AWN wool and livestock team which saw the registered buyers bid on 29 rams and sell them to an average of $788.
Securing the top-priced ram at $1750 was Timothy and Deborah Broad, Albany.
Mr Broad is a freelance Merino specialist and he purchased the ram for a Mingenew client.
The top-priced ram, penned in lot 47, weighed 98 kilograms, and had May wool figures of 17.2 micron, 100 per cent comfort factor (CF), fat scans of 5.9mm and 35.9mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and also fell into the top 10pc of the Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs).
Mr Broad admitted he was a first time buyer of the Edale genetics.
"The client we are buying for is looking to drop their micron and reduce their wool cut," Mr Broad said.
"The ram will serve a select mob of ewes to start with for an early drop of lambs, so they can be differentiated from the lambs that are born later in the year.
"If that test works, and they like the sort of lambs the rams produce, then the buyer will continue that on throughout the property."
The ram had interest from multiple buyers who bid up throughout the auction, pushing up it's price before being secured by the Broads.
The second top-priced ram, valued at $1650 was bought by Homewood Farms, Moora, which secured another ram valued at $1550, taking its average to $1600.
The $1650 ram was showcased in pen 11, and weighed 81kg.
It had May wool figures of 16.8 micron, 99.8pc CF, as well as scans of 9.1mm fat and 31.3mm EMD.
The biggest buyer on the day was, Daniel Gardiner, Noondine Gardiner & Co, Moora, who managed to secure 10 rams at an average of $550.
Mr Gardiner paid a top of $1000 for a ram that weighed 75kg, with May wool figures of 16.8, 100pc CF, and scans of 2.5mm fat and 26.6mm EMD.
He has been a long-time buyer of the Edale rams.
"I like that they have increasing fleeceweight and dropping the fibre diameter," Mr Gardiner said.
"They have a beautiful crimp.
"The rams will be split, and serve 2200 Merino ewes at one property and another mob of 1400 ewes at a separate property."
Another volume buyer was the Metcalf family, I Metcalf & Co, Wongan Hills, which took home four rams, paying to a top of $1550 at an average of $888.
The impressive $1550 Merino ram that weighed 92kg, had May wool figures of 16.3 micron, 100pc CF, fat scans of 4.2mm and an EMD of 31mm.
Edale stud manager and partner James Gardiner was pleased with the sales outcome.
"We were really happy with how the sale went, considering that we have been out of the game for 16 years," Mr Gardiner said.
"Last year was the first one back, this year's sale was quite similar to last year's sale."
Mr Gardiner said they were slowly building their clientele.
"There were new faces at the sale and of those new faces, five actually bought rams on the day," Mr Gardiner said.
"We have a low fibre diameter and heavy fleeceweight, they are great genetics, we hope to keep moving in the right direction."
