Edale Merinos sells to $1750 top in Moora sale

By Kyah Peeti
September 22 2022 - 2:00am
AWN Wool manager Greg Tilbrook (left), with top-priced ram buyers Timothy and Deborah Broad, Albany, with the $1750 Merino ram and Edales stud manager/partner James Gardiner.

AFTER re-entering the selling scene last year, the Edale Merino stud backed it up last week, holding another on-property sale and field day.

