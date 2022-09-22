NEW and existing buyers were able to select from a slightly bigger offering at the Aylesbury Poll Merino on-property ram sale near Merredin recently, which saw prices peak at $2500.
In what was the Last family's 39th onfarm sale, a total of 70 rams were offered under a podium auction system, of which 54 sold under the hammer of Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry at an average of $956.
The bigger offering was due to the stud acquiring nearby Poll Merino stud Tyndale last year, which has allowed Craig Last and father Richard to double their breeding ewe flock to around 700 head.
About half of the rams offered were from the Aylesbury 2021-drop, while the remainder were from Tyndale ewes, although the Last's plan to integrate the genetics in the coming years.
Prices were reasonably steady throughout the first lines, with Mr Curry describing them as long-bodied with stylish, soft handling white wool.
But it was at pen 27 that the top price of $2500 was reached after robust bidding, with local farmer Sam Teasdale the eventual winner.
Mr Teasdale, buying under GR Teasdale, said he selected the big 107.5kg ram with current wool test results of 21.5 micron, 3 SD and 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF) for his brother's property at Badgingarra.
"I was chasing bold white crimpy wool that will perform well at Badgingarra, because it can be a harsh environment," Mr Teasdale said.
"These rams always come up pretty well."
Mr Teasdale selected three rams altogether, paying $1300 and $1750 for the other two which had near-identical figures - both weighed 112kg and had wool figures of 21.9 micron and 99.5pc CF.
A total of 17 buyers registered at the sale, with 13 of those buying rams.
Volume buyer of the afternoon was PW & JF Craft, Trayning, with 12 rams at an average of $700 per head and to a top of $1300 for a 99.5kg ram with wool figures of 20.5 micron, 3.9 SD and 98.7pc CF.
Peter Craft said he had been buying rams from Aylesbury for at least 15 years, and did not necessarily buy the most expensive rams, but looked at the bigger frames.
"They all do the same job, and they all come from the same bloodlines," Mr Craft said.
"The beauty is that they all come out of the paddock, they haven't been born and bred in a shed."
This meant the rams integrated well into life on his wheat and sheep property, where they would be used over his 1800 head Merino breeding ewe flock.
Mr Craft was often competing for the same rams as another long-term Aylesbury client, Gordon Jones, trading as GE & JV Jones, Mukinbudin, who ended up with seven rams on the back of his ute by the end of the sale.
Mr Jones paid an average of $979 for the seven rams, including to a top of $1300 twice - the first time for a 108kg ram with wool figures of 22.6 micron, 3.6 SD and 98.6pc CF, and the second for another 108kg ram with 22.7 micron, 3.3 SD and 99.1pc CF wool.
He said competition was strong for many of the rams he had earmarked but he was happy with his selections, which would be used over his 1300 head of Merino breeding ewes.
"I was looking for rams with soft handling, medium-type wool," Mr Jones said.
Also competing on many of the same rams was another volume buyer, Murray Giles, trading as Neening Valley, Merredin, who bought six head at an average of $967.
This included paying to a top of $1850 for the 105.5kg ram in pen 14, with long white bright wool which tested at 21.4 micron, 2.9 SD and 99.9pc CF.
Mr Giles, who attended the sale with sons Daniel and Brandon, said he'd been buying rams from the stud for about 10 years, and he found them to breed good sheep from his 2500 Merino ewes with good, heavy cutting wool.
The Alvaro family trading as Windsor Hart, Merredin, bought five rams at an average of $710, including to a top of $1250, while Azalea & Co, Nungarin, bought four at an average of $825, including to a top of $1100.
A further four buyers snapped up three rams each - SR & N Crees & Co, Merredin, at an average of $1083 and to a top of $1250; EB & EC Auld, Merredin, at an average of $1333 and to a top of $2000; Growden Bros, Merredin, at an average of $667 and to a top of $1000; and JF & RF Crook & Co, Merredin, at an average of $967 and to a top of $1250.
