Aylesbury Poll Merino sells to $2500 top

By Linda Sharman
September 22 2022 - 5:00am
Prices reached a top of $2500 at the Aylesbury Poll Merino stud ram sale, paid by Sam Teasdale (left) on behalf of GR Teasdale, Badgingarra. He is pictured with Aylesbury co-principal Craig Last, and Elders Merredin branch manager Andrew Peters.

NEW and existing buyers were able to select from a slightly bigger offering at the Aylesbury Poll Merino on-property ram sale near Merredin recently, which saw prices peak at $2500.

