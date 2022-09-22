Farm Weekly

UWA to open new engineering centre on Friday

September 22 2022 - 7:00am
CEI:AgER centre manager Hannah Demerise (left), dean and head of the School of Engineering, UWA professor Tim Sercombe, CEI:AgER director Andrew Guzzomi and Sage Guzzomi.

A NEW Centre for Engineering Innovation: Agriculture and Ecological Restoration has been formally opened at The University of Western Australia (UWA) by State Innovation Minister Stephen Dawson.

