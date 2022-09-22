Farm Weekly

13 ag industry people killed in WA in the past 15 months

By Bree Swift
September 22 2022 - 10:30pm
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA president Tony Seabrook.

TRAGEDY has struck the tight-knit Esperance community, with the work-related death of a 59-year-old farmer last week.

