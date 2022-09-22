TRAGEDY has struck the tight-knit Esperance community, with the work-related death of a 59-year-old farmer last week.
WorkSafe is investigating the death at a property north of Esperance last Thursday.
The man is reported to have been performing repairs under a seed bin when the bin fell on him, inflicting fatal crush injuries.
WorkSafe WA commissioner Darren Kavanagh said any work-related death was a tragedy, and relayed his sincere condolences to the man's family and the farm workers.
A WorkSafe spokesperson told Farm Weekly the man was believed to be the owner of the farm and as a result, no industrial manslaughter charges would be pursued.
The death took the total number of work-related deaths in Western Australia's agricultural industry to 13 in just 15 months.
WAFarmers president John Hassell extended his condolences to the man's family and said the incident was another tragedy for the agricultural sector.
"This is a bloke who has been working for himself on his own farm, and he has hurt himself and it's not something you do deliberately... but it seems with the industrial manslaughter laws - if there was an employer and this happened - then they would be going after the employer,'' Mr Hassell said.
"I don't think that is the right approach.
"There seems to be some sort of belief that because we are an employer that we don't care about people's lives - well that just couldn't be further from the truth and I think that is a very poor way of looking at the world."
Following Mr Kavanagh's announcement in June that WorkSafe would be conducting an inquiry into the agricultural industry, beginning with examining the deaths of agricultural workers and family members over the past five years, Mr Hassell said WAFarmers would be putting in its own submission and that he thought the intent of the inquiry was good.
"This is not about catching people out, it's about finding out what's causing the problems, where we are going wrong and how do we solve these problems before they happen," he said.
"The trouble is, the inquiry needs to actually determine what is and what isn't agricultural and I think there is a bit of an issue there... and that's not to try and demean any of these accidents.
"We've got to help people put in place thinking processes - that if something looks like it could be an issue, how do you deal with it rather than just batting on, without being fully prepared for every eventuality.
"However we also have so many different things we can do on our farms that it is hard to train someone up on every little thing, in every little instance."
As chronic labour shortages continue to plague the agricultural sector, Mr Hassell said the issue of worker fatigue was also putting extra strain on farmers and contributing to them making poor decisions.
"When you think about all the other industries where fatigue becomes an issue, those industries have plans in place to manage it - agriculture doesn't," Mr Hassell said.
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) president Tony Seabrook said his organisation was also working on a submission for the WorkSafe inquiry.
"We need to know where the areas of danger are, because if there is any commonality there we will need to prioritise those areas," Mr Seabrook said.
"There are a whole range of things that come into play on a farm which are going to be very hard to circumvent - things like working on your own because you're short of staff.
"Tiredness and this 'gotta get it done' mentality is a precursor to many accidents...if we have access to more workers that would certainly play a role in improving things."
While Mr Seabrook said it was "utterly inexcusable" that anyone be killed at work, he said there also needed to be an understanding that sometimes accidents occured.
"WorkSafe isn't held in high regard by the industry, because of the aggressive methods that they use," he said.
"To aggressively pursue someone and try and catch them out on any technicality whatsoever isn't the right way to handle it."
For the inquiry to deliver positive outcomes and change for the industry, Mr Seabrook said it was vital the farming industry also be able to take some ownership in the inquiry process.
"When someone thinks something is their idea, they will run with it, but when someone thinks something is being inflicted upon them, they will get their back up and it won't work," he said.
The inquiry is expected to be completed early next year.
Submissions have been invited from anyone who wishes to comment.
A WorkSafe spokesperson said the independent inquirer Pam Scott, was meeting with a series of industry groups and individual stakeholders and would be visiting regional towns next month for public consultations.
