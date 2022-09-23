Farm Weekly

Grains Innovation Australia releases LRPB Anvil wheat

September 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grains Innovation Australia breeder Michael Materne inspecting LRPB Anvil wheat summer increase strips.

THE launch of a new hard imidazolinone (IMI) herbicide tolerant wheat variety, LRPB Anvil, bred by Grains Innovation Australia (GIA), has been described as a great example of success through diverse collaboration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.