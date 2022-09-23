SPIRITED bidding from commercial buyers ensured another huge result at the Wiringa Park Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Nyabing last week.
The Hobley family presented an outstanding team of 200 Poll Merino rams and a long list of return buyers and a handful of new ones responded accordingly, pushing prices to a high of $7600 three times and the average up $260 on last year.
Again the family's investment and dedication in its breeding program was on show for all to see with the team showing progress in terms of evenness of quality and type from start to finish.
The line-up of extensively measured, well-grown, May shorn rams with DNA parentage tested sire confirmation, drew plenty of favourable comments before the sale started and this translated when the Nutrien Livestock selling team, led by auctioneer Mark Warren, took to the selling podium.
With lively bidding right through the catalogue, the selling team sold 194 of the 200 rams to 36 different buyers for a massive gross of $512,600 and an average of $2642.
This meant not only did the sale average rise by $260, but the stud also sold an additional 24 rams compared to last year and its gross was up $107,600.
In comparison, in last year's sale the stud sold 170 from 200 rams at an average of $2382 and to a top of $10,000.
Mr Warren said the Hobley family presented a very good line-up of rams and buyers certainly showed their appreciation when it came to their bidding.
"It was once again a very even line-up of Poll Merino rams and the quality just gets better and better every year," Mr Warren said.
"The rams showed good size and structure and carried good nourished, bright, white wools with exceptional wool cutting ability.
"There were 42 registered buyers, which was more than last year and this shows the stud is moving in the right direction.
"The stud's repeat clients continue to turn up and buy strongly each year as the genetics work for them and now there are a couple of new clients which turn up every year and operate.
"There was strong bidding right through the catalogue with even rams in the back row selling for more than $3000 which ensured the strong result.
"The final result was a credit to the Hobley family and reward for their investment and dedication in their breeding program."
The exceptional sale result was set up early with the first 41 rams selling for an average of $4224 and it was in these rams that the three $7600 three equal top-priced rams were found.
The first ram to hit $7600 was the sale team leader, when it sold to first time buyers Mark Blechynden and son Toby, MN & DF Blechynden, Brookton.
Toby Blechynden said they went to the sale for a look and ended up finding this ram in the line-up.
"We believed he was the best sheep in the shed, structurally wise you couldn't fault him," Mr Blechynden said.
"He has a good set of feet and legs and a very good long-stapled wool.
"He is very safe, all round sheep."
The AI-bred, twin-born, double polled 118.5 kilogram ram is by Moorundie Poll NE73008 and out of an Anglesey blood ewe.
Not only was the ram easy on the eye, it had a set of Australian Sheep Breeding Values to match which included a 10.16 yearling weight (YWT) and a 7.5 post weaning weight (PWWT), which were both in the top 10pc on MerinoSelect.
Its other ASBVs were 0.91 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), 0.21 yearling fat (YFAT), -0.39 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), 23.23 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW) and indexes of 158.72 for the MP+ and 170.19 for the DP+.
When it came to its raw figures, it had August wool tests of 22.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 13.0 CV and 98.6 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Next up to pay $7600 were return buyers Brendan and Joe Hickey, PG & RM Hickey, Narembeen, who secured two rams at the value - lots three and 11 - with Brendan left with the bidding duties.
Both rams were AI-bred sons of Moorundie Poll NE73008.
Lot three was double polled and weighed 106kg with wool tests of 20.8 micron, 2.9 SD, 14.1 CV and 99.8pc CF.
On the ASBVs, it ranks in the top 10pc for PWWT (7.53) and top 20pc for the MP+ (171.91) and DP+ (179.69) indexes, while its other figures were 7.99 YWT, 0.0 YEMD, 0.4 YFAT, -0.48 YFD and 23.58 YCFW.
When it came to lot 11, it weighed 112.5kg and had wool tests of 18.8 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.2 CV and 99.4pc CF.
In terms of its ASBVs, it ranked in the top 10pc for YWT (9.75) and top 20pc of PWWT (6.98), YFD (-2.13) and MP+ index (170.11), while its other figures were -0.18 YEMD, 0.0 YFAT, 20.3 YCFW and a 172.81 DP+ index.
Joe Hickey said they were particularly keen to purchase Moorundie Poll NE73008 sons and both rams were recommended to them by their classer Philip Russell who also classes for the stud.
"All the NE73008 rams appear to be good doers, with plenty of barrel and depth and are good on their feet," Mr Hickey said.
"I inspected the rams a week before the sale and was impressed by both of these rams.
"They are both good carcase sheep with no major structural faults.
"They also both have good, deep crimping, medium wools and their figures, in particular their wool figures, were spot on."
The Hickeys will use the two rams over about 150 to 200 ewes from their nucleus flock of about 300 to 400 ewes to breed rams for their own use.
All up, the family this year will join 5500 ewes to Merino sires for an early June lambing.
Mr Hickey said last year they sold a draft of wether lambs off early and sold them to a lotfeeder.
"The rest we held over and grew out and have only just sold as lambs," he said.
"That's the bonus of the Merino, it provides you plenty of flexibility when marketing your sheep.
"This year we might hold over a few more wether lambs as we have plenty of feed."
Along with purchasing these two rams, the Hickeys purchased another sire at $5400.
The second highest price was $7400 and was paid by BJ & R Norrish & Son, Ravensthorpe, for an ET-bred Wallaloo Park 190226 son which ranks in the top 5pc for YWT, PWWT and YCFW, as well as top 10pc for the MP+ and DP+ indexes.
There were a number of buyers who purchased smaller teams at the top end of the market and they included Glenorchy Estate, Gnowangerup, that secured five rams to a top of $4600 and an average of $4020, while PS Climie & Co, Cranbrook, finished with five at an average of $4400 and to a top of $5200.
Other buyers in this category included SM Higgins & Son, Frankland, which purchased two sires to a $5800 top and an average of $4950, while North Stirling Downs, Gnowanergup, averaged $4700 over two sires which topped at $5000 and Pendalup Graziers, Gnowangerup, secured three at a $3933 average and to a top of $4200.
Also in this category was return buyer of eight years Peter Pittard, PJ & EA Pittard, Pingaring, with a team of four rams which topped at $4000 and averaged $3700.
The team included a very special ram, with the proceeds being donated by the Hobley family to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA and Mr Pittard purchased it for $3500.
While these buyers were strong in their bidding, return client Mark Sullivan, Bellakin Grazing Co, Katanning, along with his fam manager Matthew Thompson, had the biggest influence on the sale, securing a team of 27 rams to a top of $3000 and average of $1800 to take the volume buyer title.
Mr Sullivan said they were chasing plain-bodied types with both good carcase traits and wool cutting ability around the 19 to 20 micron mark.
"We have been buying from the stud for six to seven years and continue to come back and buy, as you can buy a big line of rams with consistency," Mr Sullivan said.
"They are easy-care sheep and they are performing consistently within our flock.
"You can see the consistency coming through in our young sheep."
This year the Katanning operation will join 4500 ewes to Merino rams and another 500 Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires for a July lambing.
The next biggest buyers were return buyers ST & KN Garard, Pingaring, which averaged $2433 over a team of 12 and Dyliabing Farms, Katanning, that secured 12 at a $1367 average.
There were another three buyers to purchase double figure teams.
Second-year buyer Simon Thomas, Redhill Farming Estate, Pingrup, secured 11 rams to a top of $4200 and an average of $2864.
Mr Thomas, who will join 6100 ewes to Merino rams and 3100 Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires, said he was chasing rams with good body size and conformation, along with high fleece weights and bold, crimping styled wools.
The other buyers in the double figure club purchasing 10 rams were return buyers MK & M Peakall, Amelup and BM Mills & Co, Corrigin, which averaged $3000 and $2650 respectively over their teams.
