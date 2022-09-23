Farm Weekly
Wiringa Park Poll Merino tops $7600 three times

By Jodie Rintoul
September 23 2022 - 4:00am
With two of the $7600 top-priced rams purchased by the Hickey family, PG & RM Hickey, Narembeen, at last weeks Wiringa Park on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Nyabing were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Katanning agent Mark Warren (left), Wiringa Park co-principal Allan Hobley, Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, buyer Brendan Hickey and Wiringa Park classer and the Hickey familys classer Philip Russell.

SPIRITED bidding from commercial buyers ensured another huge result at the Wiringa Park Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Nyabing last week.

