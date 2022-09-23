Farm Weekly

Free to get into 131st Katanning Agricultural Show

September 23 2022 - 5:00am
Katanning Agricultural Society vice-president Rosalie Baxter (left) receiving a presentation on behalf of Lotterywest by Shelley Payne MLC with Katanning Agricultural Society president Jill Kowald.

THE Katanning Agricultural Society president Jill Kowald and committee welcome visitors to their show and will be offering free gate entry for all with thanks to WAMMCO International's sponsorship.

