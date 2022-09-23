THE Katanning Agricultural Society president Jill Kowald and committee welcome visitors to their show and will be offering free gate entry for all with thanks to WAMMCO International's sponsorship.
Katanning Agricultural Society committee members have been hard at work volunteering their time and expertise to stage Katanning's biggest community event.
The WAMMCO International 131st Katanning Agricultural Show will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22, at the Katanning Recreation and Leisure Centre.
There will be something for all the family to enjoy.
Yard dog trials will commence at 8.30am on both days and pavilions will be open from 12 noon on the Friday.
There will be free competitions, activities and entertainment.
In addition to the international food court, stalls and displays, side show alley, art, cooking, craft, wood and metal work, there will also be photography and flowers.
There is a dedicated junior competition -including Duplo and Lego.
Dog high jump will also be there, in addition to the poultry, ponies, agricultural displays, shearing speed shears and wool handling competition and vintage machinery.
And, of course, it wouldn't be a regional agricultural show without show bags, face painting, AusGold fireworks, gold panning and lots more.
Support from the Shire of Katanning and the works crew ensure that the venue is in tip top condition for the show and grant support from Lotterywest assists with providing free entertainment and activities for patrons.
