Edwin Bland, Bridgetown, wins FESA award

By Jasmine Peart
September 23 2022 - 7:00am
Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Darren Klemm (left), Murray Lang, Edwin Bland, Bridgetown, the winner of the Murray Lang Bush Fire Service Award and Emergency Services Minister, Stephen Dawson at last weeks awards.

AS humble as ever, Edwin Bland, winner of a prestigious firefighting award, was surprised he even made the finals of the WA Fire and Emergency Services Awards.

