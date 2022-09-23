AS humble as ever, Edwin Bland, winner of a prestigious firefighting award, was surprised he even made the finals of the WA Fire and Emergency Services Awards.
He continued to insist that he didn't need any recognition or reward for helping people, although it was nice, because that was just something he "does everyday".
"I just love getting out and helping people, no one deserves to get burnt out," Mr Bland said.
Originally from a farm at Narrogin, he started firefighting with his father to protect his farm and others.
The set-up was much different back then - with no radio communications or safety gear - they were equipped with just a truck with a tank on the back.
Mr Bland left the farm at 21 years of age and married.
He has been a volunteer for the past 50 years and, when he retired to Bridgetown, he became even more involved with the local brigades.
OTHER GREAT READS
He is now a man with many hats to serve and protect his community - some of which include volunteer liaison officer, intelligence officer, BlazeAid co-ordinator, taskforce member, trainer and member of his local bushfire museum and heritage group.
As a member of the region's deployment team, Mr Bland could be called to be stationed anywhere to combat out-of-control fires.
Earlier this year, he spent 10 days in Carnarvon fighting bushfires on stations, which burnt more than 340,000 hectares.
Mr Bland and his team drove trucks from Bridgetown to Carnarvon and left them up there for other crews to use, for nearly a month.
Normally when his team arrives at a fire, they are there to provide relief before new crews arrive, however at the Carnarvon fires, they were first responders.
He said it was a stressful fire and probably one of the worst they had been involved in.
Despite the stress, Mr Bland said he loved giving other firefighters a hand "so they can have a break."
"They've come and helped us, so we're gonna help them," he said.
Over the summer months, Mr Bland is on call 24/7 as a fire control officer.
He is focusing more on his intelligence role as his body is starting to wear out from the physical role.
"The intel works well for me, my wife comes with me and we get out there and work out what assets are being threatened, what equipment do we need, what direction the fire is going in and get all that back to the ICC (incident control centre) so they can get the crews mobilised and get out there," Mr Bland said.
He said as they transition to more intelligence-based roles, the firefighting organisations need younger volunteers.
"We need more youth now, because we're not getting any younger," Mr Bland said.
"The more young ones that come through, the better."
Mr Bland is mentoring the next generation of volunteer firefighters and has about a dozen cadets going through the Bridgetown brigade.
He is keen to hear from anyone who is interested in becoming a brigade volunteer.
Including Mr Bland, there were five heroes who were celebrated in the 2022 awards.
Mr Bland won the Murray Lang Bush Fire Service Award and Ayden Stenton, Glen Forrest, won the Firefighting Youth Achievement Award.
Station officer Anthony Gaynor, Rockingham, won the Career Fire and Rescue Service Individual Achievement Award for his willingness to travel kilometres to help those in need, including spending five weeks in Fiji to help with their COVID-19 logistical response.
Craig Doyle, Broome Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, won the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Individual Achievement Award and the Gelorup Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade won the Firefighting Team Achievement Award.
Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm commended the award winners and finalists for their service and commitment to WA.
"The recent bushfire season again proved how vital our firefighters are to the safety of our State," Mr Klemm said.
"In addition to responding to fires and other emergencies, our volunteer and career firefighters are heavily invested in building safer and more resilient communities.
"These awards are an opportunity to celebrate not only our winners and finalists but all Western Australian firefighters who display exceptional actions and qualities every day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.