COMBINING the sport of barrel racing with the rural Australian family atmosphere we all know and love -- is why Steph Clinch created a new event to be held for the first time in Wandering on Saturday, October 1.
It's an event often seen at the rodeo, however the Apex Barrel Racing Spring Fling, is set to offer a traditional divisional competition specifically for the sport.
As a team, horse and rider will manoeuvre around three barrels without knocking any of them over, with the fastest time being awarded the win.
It is important to keep the barrels up - riders and horses may touch, nudge or bump a barrel, however knocking one down incurs a five second penalty.
For her part, Ms Clinch started barrel racing in high school as a junior and after having stepped away from the sport, she returned to it about five years ago.
These days, she rides a mare named Tic Toc, who may not be the fastest horse but makes up for it in consistency and fun.
"Having been to the United States and Canada and seen the behind the scenes of barrel racing events there, I wanted to bring that back into the sport here," Ms Clinch said.
"I love the heritage of it all, they're very deep rooted in their traditions over there, but in saying that, everyone is welcoming and friendly.
"I wanted to create an event with that same vibe - a traditional barrel racing event, but one that's an opportunity to get out with the kids, visit with friends, ride your horse and have some fun."
The main event will be the 4D open barrel race, an event set by four different time increments with Apex Barrel Racing setting full one second splits for this year's Spring Fling.
For example, if the fastest time set on the day is 16.55 seconds and if your time was between that and 17.55 seconds, you would be in the first division, whereas if your time was between 17.55 and 18.55 seconds, you will be in the second division, and so on.
Running a 4D means everyone has the chance to win one of the 12 championship buckles up for grabs and is the perfect opportunity for newbies to get into the sport, as everyone falls into a division where they run against similar horses and rider capabilities.
"It's something you can do as a beginner and it's not a scary sport to get started in as everyone is really supportive and we all help each other out," Ms Clinch said.
With that in mind, Apex has been running beginner clinics alongside Yarnie King, from King Barrel Racing, to help those who are new to the sport to understand the process.
"At the event itself, you get your name called but there's music playing and people cheering, so there's a lot going on," Ms Clinch said.
"While it is a great beginners sport, it's good to have a bit of an idea of what to expect on the day just to give a bit of confidence."
The event will also include a 4D junior battle race with a buckle up for grabs for each division, while all of the proceeds from the tribute and charity barrel race will be donated to Beyond Blue in loving memory of Jacinda Barclay who died in 2020.
There will also be a tiny tots lead line barrel race for those aged six and under, plus a race just for the guys aptly titled 'Yeah the Boyz'.
"Lots of us have husbands, boyfriends and partners who always tell us how we should have raced," Ms Clinch said.
"This is a chance for them to show us what they're made of and walk the walk."
Part proceeds from both of those races will also be donated to Beyond Blue.
Initially it was thought the Spring Fling would be a one-off event and depending on the feedback, Apex would look at possibly holding future events.
However, the reception has been overwhelming with 32 sponsors offering support through prizes, products or monetary donations.
"The local support has also been huge - we were blown away by the encouragement from the Wandering community, as well as the wider rodeo community," Ms Clinch said.
So great has been the support, Apex already has six events locked into the calendar for next year - April 22, May 27, June 24, September 30, October 1 and November 18, which is the finals.
