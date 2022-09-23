Farm Weekly

Apex Barrel Racing Spring Fling set for Wandering

By Shannon Beattie
September 23 2022 - 11:30pm
The Spring Fling will feature 4D open barrel race, an event set by four different time increments. Photo by Lindsay Preece, Ironbark Photos.

COMBINING the sport of barrel racing with the rural Australian family atmosphere we all know and love -- is why Steph Clinch created a new event to be held for the first time in Wandering on Saturday, October 1.

