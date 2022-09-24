Bid to make regional ambulances free

A PETITION has been launched calling for the State's ambulance services to be made free for all Western Australians.
The Country Women's Association of WA (CWA) is lobbying the State government to implement the change, as well as guarantee regional ambulance sub-centres are appropriately funded and resourced to meet the needs of their communities.
Pensioners aged over 65 are the only Western Australians to have free access to ambulance cover, while those aged over 65 who do not receive an Australian Government pension are entitled to a 50 per cent discount off the cost of ambulance services.
Making the service free to all, it would bring WA into line with Queensland and Tasmania, where the costs of ambulance services are directly funded by the States.
In Australia's remaining States and Territories, most patients are required to pay for their ambulance services, either out of their own pocket or by taking out a private health insurance policy that includes ambulance cover.
The e-petition, to remain open until Tuesday, October 11, will be facilitated in parliament by The Nationals WA's regional health spokesman Martin Aldridge (pictured).
Mr Aldridge said the issue of people on fixed incomes delaying access to care due to the known costs of the service had been relayed to him by St John Ambulance.
"It's a narrow definition - the people in WA that have free ambulance cover," Mr Aldridge said.
"If you are 65 and over and you are on other types of pensions or you're a carer, on a disability pension or you are on low or fixed incomes - those people all fall outside of that very narrow safety net that they have."
Mr Aldridge said a sensible first step, which would not cost the State a lot of money, would be to ensure that volunteer sub-centres in WA's regional areas didn't carry any "bad debt".
"A positive step would be to have a safety net, where if the patient doesn't or can't afford to pay, the State will cover the cost of that sub-centre's response," he said.
Particularly in regional communities where the socio-economic status can be lower than in metropolitan areas, Mr Aldridge said country WA ambulance services were likely to cover more than twice the bad debts of those in metropolitan Perth.
"Our volunteer sub-centres are carrying more patients who don't pay their bill, which has an impact on their sub-centre viability," he said.
"The other thing which St John has always advocated for is the expansion of the subsidised or no-cost ambulance cover."
While there has been some opposition to the CWA's proposal due to concern it could lead to an increased demand on services by people who weren't legitimately 'in need' of the service, Mr Aldridge said Queensland, by way of example, hadn't experienced a significant increase in demand on its services since the service was made free in 2011.
"I was an ambulance volunteer 20 years ago and I remember transporting patients who had toothaches,'' he said.
"Because we... have an obligation to transport them, I understand that fear, but I'm not sure it actually played out in Queensland."
The petition follows the State government's response to an inquiry on the delivery of ambulance services in August, which highlighted that the continued reliance on volunteers in regional areas was not sustainable.
With the same finding highly probable for every emergency volunteer service in WA, for the State to retain as well as attract new volunteers, some of the burdens placed on them must be removed.
"We are asking our volunteers to do more and more and we, as government, aren't doing any more to help them," Mr Aldridge said.
"We have had, for more than 20 years, the emergency services levy in WA that has transformed the equipment and services provided to volunteer firefighters, but strangely we have an ambulance service, largely run by volunteers, still begging and borrowing money from anyone they can at our regional shows so they can buy their next $250,000 ambulance.
"They shouldn't have to worry about where their next ambulance or next $10,000 heart monitor is coming from - those should be provided.
"I would rather the enormous efforts of those volunteers be focused on their response training and life-saving skills."
These sentiments were echoed by CWA of WA Bullsbrook and District branch member Alison Barnard, one of the people responsible for putting the petition together.
"Whatever model you use, you will always get people who will abuse the service, so that means to be managed regardless of whether the service is fully funded or not fully funded by the State," Ms Barnard said.
She agreed that all rural and remote sub-centres needed to be properly funded and resourced so that volunteers didn't have to do any fundraising on top of delivering an ambulance service.
"We're not trying to re-establish the way in which the ambulance service is delivered - it will always be delivered in rural and remote areas by volunteers - but we think it's not fair that those volunteers also have to raise funds for their sub-centres," Ms Barnard said.
"In the metropolitan areas, where the ambulance services are delivered by paramedics, their centres are fully resourced and fully funded - so we believe that should happen in the rural areas as well."
Acknowledging that it would not be a quick and easy process, Ms Barnard hoped the petition would at least kick off the conversation and progress to changes being implemented.
"We have to aim for the gold standard and if the Queensland and Tasmanian governments can do it, why can't ours?" she said.
CWA of WA State president Anne Gething said it was unacceptable that people felt compelled to transport extremely ill patients to hospital by car, in fear of incurring large costs, and given the State government's strong financial position, more needed to be done to support ambulance services.
"In a State as wealthy as WA, there's no reason why volunteers should be fundraising to keep local ambulances running," Ms Gething said.
"The State government must step up and provide adequate operational funding for regional ambulance sub-centres."
The petition has been sent to all of the CWA of WA branches and was presented at the group's State conference in Gingin in July.
To sign the e-petition go to parliament.wa.gov.au/Parliament/LCePetitions.nsf/petitions/22-0019
