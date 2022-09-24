Farm Weekly
East Mundalla on-property sale tops $8500

By Jodie Rintoul
September 24 2022 - 5:00am
With the $8500 top-priced ram at last weeks East Mundalla on-property ram sale at Tarin Rock, purchased by the Taylor family, Kukerin, were East Mundalla co-principal Daniel Gooding (left), buyer Ryan Taylor and Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer.

COLD and wet conditions may have rolled in across most of the State last Tuesday, however it didn't deter buyers from getting their hands out of their pockets and bidding strongly at the East Mundalla Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Tarin Rock.

