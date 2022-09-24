COLD and wet conditions may have rolled in across most of the State last Tuesday, however it didn't deter buyers from getting their hands out of their pockets and bidding strongly at the East Mundalla Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Tarin Rock.
With dams full and plenty of feed in the paddocks after another good season, a long list of local return buyers and a number from further afield, pushed prices to a high of $8500 and the sale average to $2640, ensuring an impressive result for the Gooding and Robinson families.
From beginning to end, the 36 registered buyers were red hot in their bidding on the extremely even line-up of rams, which meant all the Elders selling team had to do, led by auctioneer Nathan King, was add up the bids.
With the strong buying support throughout the catalogue, all 150 rams offered were sold under the hammer to 33 different buyers at an average of $2640, which was up $126 on last year's result.
In comparison, last year the stud offered and sold 139 rams at an average of $2517.
Broken down, there were 123 Poll Merino rams offered and sold for an average of $2707 (up $117 on last year), while the 27 Merino rams offered and sold averaged $2333 (up $83).
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said it was an outstanding line-up of rams and they were well supported from a strong list of return buyers.
"They were large framed rams with long-stapled, stylish wools which the stud is renowned for," Mr Spicer said.
"Buyers were very selective on their type and as a result pushed prices on the better rams which helped ensure it was another strong sale for the stud, following its impressive result last year.
"The results are no doubt somewhat a reflection of the terrific season and the long-term positive outlook for sheep.
"Like other sales this year, it appears buyers aren't deterred by the challenges currently facing the livestock industry."
The strong sale was set up early when the first 20 rams sold for a $3998 average and it was in this run where the day's $8500 top-priced ram was found.
It didn't take long for the $8500 mark to be reached when Mr King offered up an upstanding, square, highly productive Poll sire in lot two.
Mr King took an opening bid of $4000 on the Oakbank 14 son and from there its price quickly rose as a number of interested parties threw in bids, however in the end it was the return buyers of nearly 10 years, the Taylor family, Krool Holdings, Kukerin, which had the final bid at $8500.
Ryan Taylor said he picked the ram out as it had good size and squareness along with a good, white, crimpy wool.
"He is a very productive ram and shows good wool cutting ability," Mr Taylor said.
The 111 kilogram ram, which had a 9.2kg greasy fleece weight when shorn in late February, had August wool figures of 20.2 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.2 CV and 99.3 per cent comfort factor (CF).
It was also sold with February carcase scans of 3.6mm fat and 28.5mm eye muscle depth (EMD).
Mr Taylor said they had recently established a nucleus ewe flock of 100 Golden Hill blood ewes to breed their own rams.
"We will use this ram and another one we bought today in it," Mr Taylor said.
Along with purchasing the top-priced ram, the Taylors secured another four Poll Merinos between $3300 and $3800, finishing with a team of five at a $4460 average.
Mr Taylor said they liked the East Mundalla bloodline as the sheep had good size and production traits.
This year the Taylors will join 2000 ewes to Merinos and another 1800 Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires for an April lambing.
The family's mature ewes average 20 micron and cut 8kg of wool, while they aim to sell all their Merino wether lambs by the end of January at about 22kg carcase weight.
Mr Taylor said they shear their wether lambs at the end of September then put them on feeders before harvest, with the aim of selling them all before the end of January.
The second top price was $6250 for an upstanding, big bodied Polled ram which was drafted into the team from stud reserves.
After some spirited bidding the ram was finally knocked down to Brendan Maher, Rockdale Farming, Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin.
The 112kg ram by Masterbuilt 83 had wool figures of 18.1 micron, 3.4 SD, 18.1 CV and 99.7pc CF and scans of 3.6mm fat and 28.6mm EMD.
Mr Maher said the ram was the second sire they had purchased from the stud and was recommended to him by the Goodings.
"He has a big long body and long-stapled, well-crimped, stylish wool," Mr Maher said.
"We have lambs on the ground from the ram we purchased last year and they are very good."
The next best price was $6000 and it was achieved twice.
The first to pay the value was TR & DK Edwards, Dumbleyung, when they secured a 106kg highly productive Poll sire in pen eight.
The ram, which was from an Imperial 141 syndicate mating, had wool figures of 20.2 micron, 2.9 SD, 14.4 CV, 99.7pc CF and scans of 31.2 EMD and 2.8mm fat.
Along with this ram, the Edwards family paid $4500 for another Poll which was a 106kg, 20.7 micron Kamballie 157 son.
The other ram to sell at $6000 was a son of WP226 and it sold to AT & D Morgan, Lake Grace.
The 106kg Polled sire had wool figures of 19.7 micron, 2.6 SD, 13.5 CV and 99.5pc CF along with scans of 3.6mm fat and 27.1mm EMD.
Narembeen buyer E Brayshaw & Son was very strong at the top end of the market, purchasing five Polls to a top of $5500 and an average of $3730.
Also buying strongly was Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby who purchased four Poll sires to a top of $3300 and an average of $3050 for DB & TI Hazell, Grenfell, New South Wales, while Nippering Farming, Dumbleyung, purchased seven at an average of $2586 and a top of $3400 twice and Noonan Bros, Katanning, averaged $2542 across a team of six that topped at $3400.
Return buyers of 20 years, Ted and Rowan Astbury, EI & SM Astbury, Harrismith, also had an impact purchasing six Polls at an average of $2583.
The Astburys paid a high of $3100 for a special ram in pen 121 with the proceeds being donated to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA.
Rowan Astbury said they liked the East Mundalla genetics because they were big sheep, with good stretch and doing ability.
"They have good white wools and suit our requirements," Mr Astbury said.
The volume buyer title was shared between Damien Gooding, Dumbleyung and Vince and Cindy Nicholls, MJ & PA Nicholls, Lake King, who both purchased 12 Polls
Mr Gooding averaged $1933 across his team which topped at $3200, while the Nicholls family's team topped at $2400 and averaged $1692.
The Nicholls, who purchased the stud's first Poll rams, will this year join 3000 ewes to Poll Merinos for a June lambing.
Mr Nicholls said they liked purchasing at East Mundalla because there was a big even line-up of rams to choose from and they were good productive sheep.
Return Newdegate buyer IF & SJ Lloyd was the only other to go with a double figure team, securing 10 Polls and one Merino at an average of $2291.
The top price in the Merino offering was $3600 bid by AK & AJ Mead, Ravensthorpe, securing five Merinos at an average of $3000.
The Mead's $3600 purchase was a 120kg ram with wool figures of 19.9 micron, 2.9 SD, 14.6 CV and 99.8pc CF and scans of 3.7mm fat and 30.7mm EMD.
They also paid $3500 for a 110kg 19.9 micron, 99.9pc CF ram.
Other buyers to purchase just Merino rams were NF West & Co, Dumbleyung and Whittington Holdings, Brookton, both collecting five rams at averages of $2700 and $1860 respectively.
