THE Ejanding on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Dowerin had a scintillating start last week with the ram in lot one selling at a huge sale top price of $20,000.
There may have been a severe weather warning in place, but the strong winds and intermittent showers of rain weren't enough to keep the more than 100-strong crowd in attendance away.
And they all keenly watched as bidding kicked off at $12,000 for the big 93 kilogram Poll Merino offered first in the catalogue with a nod from Tom Silcock, who was the eventual buyer at $20,000 and was acting on behalf of Kurra-Wirra Pastoral Co in Culla, Victoria.
Mr Silcock said the ram ticked a lot of boxes as far as breeding went, which was pretty rare, and he was even more impressed when he saw it in person.
"It is top of industry in breeding value figures across a lot of traits and appears to be very structurally correct," Mr Silcock said.
Those figures for the June 2021-drop Wallaloo Park 172032-sired ram included Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 35 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW), -0.8 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), 14.3 yearling weight (YWT), 0.5 yearling fat (YFAT), 2.1 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD) and indexes of 192.4 for MP+ and 216.9 for DP+.
Meanwhile the February-shorn ram, for which Ejanding has retained 50 per cent semen rights, had August wool test results of 18 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.8 CV and 100 per cent comfort factor (CF), 66.4 yield, along with scans of 4.9mm fat and 38mm eye muscle depth (EMD).
Mr Silcock said the ram, which had been displayed by the stud at the recent Narrogin Long Wool Day and Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, ticked all the real money making targets and would be used in the Close family's Kurra-Wirra Merino stud.
It was Mr Silcock's only purchase in what was an extremely successful sale for the Jones family, with 167 of the 177 Poll Merino and Merino rams offered selling to 40 of the 46 registered buyers under the hammer of Elders auctioneer Steele Hathway.
The stud achieved an overall average of $2315, up $155 year-on-year, with 128 of the 132 Poll Merinos selling at an average of $2431, up $144 on last year and 39 of the 45 Merinos selling for an average of $1933, $179 more per head than in 2021.
For the first time Ejanding also made rams available on AuctionsPlus, allowing for online bids on the first nine Poll Merino pens and first four Merino rams offered.
Fifteen buyers from WA, New South Wales and Victoria logged on and registered, of which one, AF Whittaker & Co, Godfreys Creek, NSW, successfully bid on the Poll Merino in pen four for $3700.
The 96.5kg Ejanding Poll-sired ram had test results including 17.1 micron, 2.9 SD, 17 CV, 100pc CF, 60.6 yield, scanned 3.5mm fat and 36 EMD, along with ASBVs of 32.1 YCFW, -0.9 YFD, 13.3 YWT, -0.4 YFAT, -0.1 YEMD, 187.4 MP+ and 192.5 DP+.
The top-priced Merino ram of the sale attracted a bid of $4000, which was paid by long-time Ejanding client, IA & CA Kerr, Coorow, for a 98.5kg Woodyarrup-sired ram.
The ram had test results of 18.6 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.2 CV, 99.9pc CF, 63.4 yield, scanned 3.9mm fat and 33.5mm EMD, while its ASBVs were 34.9 YCFW, -0.3 YFD, 11 YWT, -0.5 YFAT, -0.3 YEMD, 192.1 MP+ and 195.4 DP+.
Mr Kerr also bought two Poll Merino rams, paying $3600 and $2900 for them, and said the three rams would be used over the 2000 head Merino flock on the Badgingarra property run with his wife Christine, son Aaron and daughter-in-law Holly.
"I was looking for big framed rams with soft, white, good crimp and stylish wool, because I've found over the years that those yield well," Mr Kerr said.
There were two volume buyers of the day with 15 head each - one was long-time Ejanding clients, Shanandale Pty Ltd, Perenjori, with Ashley Sparkman selecting eight Merinos to a top of $2900 twice, and seven Poll Merinos, also to a top of $2900, at an overall average of $2360.
The other buyer with a 15-head haul was first-time buyer Stuart Shields from Menardie Pastoral Co, Dandaragan, who selected 11 Merinos to a top of $1000 and four Poll Merinos to a top of $1800, for an overall average of $1000 per head.
Interest in the Poll Merino rams was strong from the outset, and purchases were spread across 38 different buyers.
After the strong start in lot one, demand for the genetics continued into lot two, with the ram attracting the second-top sale price of $6400.
The Poll Merino sired by the same Wallaloo Park ram as the sale top is also destined to head interstate, being bought by SJ Reynolds, Murray Town, South Australia.
The 120.5kg ram had figures including 18 micron, 3 SD, 16.7 CV, 99.8pc CF, 67.4 yield, scanned 5.6mm fat and 39mm EMD, along with ASBVs of 36.5 YCFW, -1.2 YFD, 10.3 YWT, 0.2 YFAT, 1.2 YEMD, 185.2 MP+ and 191.3 DP+.
The genetics of Wallaloo Park 172032 yet again attracted strong interest in lot nine with Barooga stud, Williams, snapping up the 102.5kg twin for $4200.
Barooga Merino stud principal Andrew Higham couldn't wait to load the 20.2 micron ram, which had figures including 3.2 SD, 15.8 CV, 99.8pc CF, 75.6 yield, scanned 3.6mm fat and 35.5mm EMD, as well as ASBVs of 26.8 YCFW, -1.3 YFD, 14.3 YWT, 0.3 YFAT, 1.6 YEMD, 177.6 MP+ and 192.5 DP+.
Mr Higham said the ram was his first purchase from Ejanding, although he had used Wallaloo Park sires over his 1000-head Merino stud ewe flock previously.
OTHER GREAT READS:
"It has nourishment as well as the right figures, good yearling weight, reasonable fat and muscle, and good wool cut," Mr Higham said.
Volume buyer in the Poll Merinos was HC & GL Ludemann, Bolgart, who returned for a third year in a row and bought 14 rams at an average of $2014.
This included paying to a top of $2800 for a 92kg Ejanding Poll-sired ram with test results including 19.7 micron, 2.5 SD, 12.7 CV, 100pc CF, 76.6 yield, scanned 5.2mm fat and 35.5mm EMD, while its ASBVs were 30.3 YCFW, -0.1 YFD, 11.7 YWT, 1.6 YFAT, 1.9 YEMD, 172.3 MP+ and 192.8 DP+.
Also back to meet their annual requirements were long-time volume buyers W Emmott & Sons, Moonijin, purchasing 13 Poll Merinos at an average of $1138, including to a top of $1600 for an Ejanding Poll-sired ram.
Neighbour Adam Metcalf, trading as John Metcalf & Sons, Dowerin, was at the shed early and was second to register, keen to top up his ram stocks and continue his long association with the stud.
He also selected a total of 13 rams at an average of $2277, of which he paid to a top of $3600 for 10 Poll Merinos, and three Merinos which he paid up to $3100.
Mr Metcalf said the rams, which he chose based on a combination of their figures and structure, would be used over his 2200-head Merino ewe flock.
RE & WK Jones, Dowerin, bought eight rams, seven of which were Merinos, at an average of $2100 per head and to a top of $2900 for a 100kg, 19.8 micron Ejanding Poll-sired Merino ram.
But it was Ash Jones' purchase of pen 88 that was most significant, as his winning bid of $2600 for the Merino ram with a pink ribbon tied on one horn, will be donated by Ejanding to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day in support of the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
B & E King, Bungil, bought seven rams, six of which were Poll Merinos, at an average of $1929 and to a top of $2600 for an 85kg Wallaloo Park 172032 ram with 18.1 micron wool.
Three buyers selected five Poll Merinos each - Arkle Farms, Esperance at an average of $1980 and to a top of $2400; Hollins Farming, Walkaway at an average of $2620 and to a top of $3300; and P Meston & Co, Bolgart, at an average of $2280 and to a top of $2800 twice.
Another five buyers bought four Poll Merinos, including GL Robert & Son, Goomalling, at an average of $3625 and to a top of $3900 twice; P Chick & Co, Narembeen, at an average of $3250 and to a top of $4000; A & J Marshall, Pingelly, at an average of $1725 and to a top of $2400; and Carabin Grazing, West Pingelly, at an average of $1575 and to a top of $1900.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.