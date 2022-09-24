Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Ejanding ram sells to an impressive $20,000

By Linda Sharman
September 24 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced ram of the Ejanding sale sold for $20,000 to Kurra-Wirra Pastoral Co, Culla, Victoria. With the ram were Elders auctioneer Steele Hathway (left), Ejanding representative Shanae Jones, Nutrien Livestock Cunderdin, Livestock & Land representative Jake Finlayson and Ejanding stud principal Brett Jones.

THE Ejanding on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Dowerin had a scintillating start last week with the ram in lot one selling at a huge sale top price of $20,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.