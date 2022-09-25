Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Bold plans from General Transport Australia

By Mal Gill
September 25 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GTE Pty Ltd engineering manager William Li (left) and general manager Dick Deng in the companys Kewdale assembly area.

TRUCK trailer manufacturer GTE (General Transport Australia) Pty Ltd is planning a return to a market leader position in road transport equipment in Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.