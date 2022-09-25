TRUCK trailer manufacturer GTE (General Transport Australia) Pty Ltd is planning a return to a market leader position in road transport equipment in Western Australia.
First step was earlier this year when GTE secured a long-term lease of its accessible McDowell Street, Kewdale, site where the business has been for 15 years.
That was important, because a key aspect of returning to market leadership is retaining existing customers who know the business, know its products, trust its workmanship and know its location.
GTE manufactures grain tippers, end tippers, side tippers and tanker trailers - single to quad, aluminium or steel - plus flat tops, curtain sides and dollies.
A large part of GTE's business is maintaining and servicing trailers for long-standing customers and supplying spare parts to the transport industry, so location is important.
GTE's valued customers include some of the biggest transport operators in the country, like Linfox, Toll Group and SCT Logistics.
The next step was a decision to modify GTE's design and manufacture process, with a promise of maintaining product quality, while shortening production time by utilising extensive resources exclusively available to GTE through its parent organisation.
As GTE general manager Dick Deng explained, the business was originally established in 1979 by transport industry consultant Barry Moon, who had worked for Freighter Industries for 10 years before starting out on his own.
Mr Moon, who still visits GTE regularly, and two business partners built the company into WA's premier trailer and road transport equipment name over 34 years, before selling in December 2013 to China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd (CIMC).
Created in 1982 to manufacture shipping containers, CIMC now has more than 300 diverse local businesses in 22 countries around the globe and customer, sales and service networks in more than 100 countries.
Its specialised equipment and services now cover containers, vehicles, energy, chemical and food equipment, offshore facilities, logistics services and airport facility industry sectors, plus financing and leasing.
Its engineering expertise ranges from North Sea and Gulf of Mexico offshore drilling rigs to firefighting equipment and passenger boarding bridges at airports and to reusable transport packaging.
It is one of the largest manufacturers of road transport equipment and truck trailers in the world.
GTE is part of CIMC Vehicles Australia, while CIMC Trailers and Marshall Lethlean Industries, based in Melbourne, are GTE's sister companies.
"We have the best of both worlds," Mr Deng said.
"We have our local design, engineering and manufacturing capability here in Kewdale, but we also have access to the resources and the long-game backing that only an organisation of global scale can provide."
Some of the initial trailer manufacture occurs in China, with GTE specifying what it wants from CIMC's global trailers 'parts bins' to suit customer requirements and specific Australian Standards.
Components are shipped to Perth, assembled and painted - in corporate colours if needed - at Kewdale.
"It is very much like building with Lego," Mr Deng said.
"You choose the building blocks you want and then you put them together.
"With trailers, what components you choose will depend on what the trailer will be used for and where it will be used - whether it will be mainly on sealed highways or offroad on farms or in mining.
"The big advantage of this is that we can build the trailer quicker."
GTE engineering manager William Li said much of the component manufacture in China was automated, with robots producing a consistent high quality.
The other advantage, Mr Li pointed out, is that components through to prototype trailers can be tested on computer-controlled jigs that replicate load and road shock conditions they are likely to be subjected to during a working life of millions of kilometres.
"The test jigs can replicate Australian road conditions - corrugations, broken bitumen, pot holes, the works," Mr Li said.
The next step in GTE's plan is to introduce new products to the local market and Mr Deng hinted there were some on the way.
"That is our goal, to be number one again," he said.
