A SLOW-DOWN of the Western Australian property market is expected after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked interest rates this month by 0.5 basis points to 2.35 per cent, the highest rate since 2015.
To ensure inflation expectations remain anchored around its 2pc to 3pc target, the RBA has continued to frontload its hiking cycle.
This is the fastest rise to the cash rate since 1994 and home prices across the nation have been falling, now sitting 2.7pc below their March peak.
While some analysts are predicting the interest rate rise will push property prices down further due to reduced borrowing capacity, WA's property market has shown itself as incredibly resilient to rate rises so far.
There is a definite disparity between economic predictions for WA's property market, with CoreLogic suggesting a slowdown in the market, while Rabobank and REIWA appear to be confident with further growth.
Should you expect farm land to drop?
The correlation between farmland prices falling and interest rates rising is weak.
In a recent report, Rabobank compared the relationship between the United States farmland and interest rates for the past 50 years, as Rabobank's Australia data is limited to the past 30 years.
In 2009, US farmland dropped in the wake of the global financial crisis and consequent recession.
However it was the recessionary impacts on the broader economy that created a downward pressure on farmland values, often felt years after an interest rate rise.
Recession, they found, combined with high input costs - such as elevated oil and fertiliser costs - and depressed commodity prices have a much higher impact on land prices.
These don't always go hand-in-hand with interest rate rises and an interest rate rise isn't a guarantee of an oncoming recession, according to RaboResearch general manager Australia and New Zealand, Stefan Vogel.
"Australian data on land values reaching back to the early 1990s does not show an immediate negative impact on farmland values from moderate interest rate increases," Mr Vogel said.
Farmers should be more concerned about higher farming operating costs and lower farmer incomes in comparison to the recent buoyant conditions.
"The tide is turning slightly as the land market needs to take a breather after the staggering growth over the past 18 months and also given the increased cost of finance and of farm inputs such as energy and fertiliser," Mr Vogel said.
"There is also the likelihood of agricultural commodity prices and production volumes in coming years falling short of the exceptionally high or even record levels seen in 2021 and the first half of 2022."
However, Rabobank believes a decline in agricultural land prices would require a significant worsening in conditions, such as a substantial drought, a multi-year loss of major export markets or the unlikely case of interest rates climbing to the levels last seen in the early 2000s.
Rabobank predicts another year of "double digit growth" in 2022, with the preliminary data indicating growth of above 25pc in Australian agricultural land prices.
"Our base case forecast is that farmland price growth will continue, but we expect a significant slowdown in the rate of growth of prices in 2023 and the years beyond to 2027 from the unprecedented strong growth seen recently," Mr Vogel said.
In WA, year-on-year, the median price for crop farming has increased by 36pc, while grazing (including pastoral) has increased by 31pc.
The outlook for the State's land prices remains extremely strong, as evidenced by the number of farmers intending to buy in the next 12 months, which is at its highest point since 2016.
The flagged potential slow-down has not yet been reflected in the rural market, according to Nutrien Harcourts WA real estate manager west region, Darren Tapscott.
"Nothing I have seen suggests that there has been any slippage in land values in the rural space at all," Mr Tapscott said.
"The demand is still there, the values are still holding up, there are still record land values being achieved in some areas.
"From my perspective, that (slow down)doesn't translate into the rural space at all."
Perth still looking resilient
Fifty six Perth suburbs recorded median house sale price growth for August, despite CoreLogic's national Home Value Index decreasing by -1.6pc in the past month.
Brisbane, for example, recorded a 42.7pc boom in prices, but has experienced a sharp decrease of 2.5pc in the past two months.
In comparison, Perth grew by 0.4pc in the past quarter but decreased by 0.2pc in the past month, which REIWA president Damian Collins said was nothing to worry about.
He said a minor dip in the Home Value Index was always a possibility given the recent increases in interest rates, but that Perth was holding up very well overall - particularly in comparison to other capital cities around the country.
"We anticipate there will be fluctuations month-to-month in the overall Perth figure as buyers adjust to interest rates rising, however Western Australia's strong economy, growing population and housing shortage point to the current growth cycle continuing," Mr Collins said.
"At a suburb level, reiwa.com data reflects feedback from REIWA agents who continue to report fierce competition for properties and good outcomes for sellers on the ground.
"This is evidenced by the 56 suburbs that saw median house sale price growth during the month."
There were 8391 properties for sale on reiwa.com at the end of August, which is 1.8pc lower than July, showing housing is still in high demand around the State.
The median time to sell a house was 17 days during August, which is one day faster than August 2021.
However, many real estate agents are reporting an even faster selling time, with
reiwa.com data showing one of the fastest-selling suburbs in August was Orelia, with an average of six days.
"The housing shortage that has gripped the State for the past couple of years continues to affect the residential sales market and is a key factor behind the strong competition buyers are experiencing," Mr Collins said.
"Properties are still selling very quickly across the Perth region, which is not surprising given listings for sale are still low.
"Buyers need to act quickly and present a competitive offer to secure a property."
Despite recent increases in interest rates, property markets are entering the seasonally busier period of spring and real estate agents are starting to see more buyer action.
"The good news for buyers is this spring is set to be much less competitive than last," said PropTrack senior economist Eleanor Creagh.
"There's a lot more choice and less urgency, which could create opportunity for some.
"The balance in market conditions could make it easier to get into the market as stock isn't moving as quickly and the fear of missing out has subsided.
"For sellers, though prices are dropping and properties are taking longer to sell, prices are still up on pre-pandemic levels and selling quicker than before the pandemic onset."
Short-term vs long-term cycles
While CoreLogic data is warning people to prepare for a drastic slowdown in the Perth property market, CoreLogic Asia-Pacific research director Tim Lawless said it was important to compare short-term property movements with long-term movements for perspective.
In the short-term, CoreLogic believes the market will drop, but analysis over a 30-year period shows growth of more than 300pc in the Perth property market.
A short-term decrease in market value doesn't impact the wealth of most people as year-to-year only 4pc to 6pc of properties are transacted.
"Residential property is rarely 'traded' like equities; housing is illiquid and comes with extremely high transactional costs such as stamp duty, conveyancing costs,and expenses associated with due diligence, along with long settlement periods and a high financial commitment," Mr Lawless said.
Higher housing values generally translate to an increased feeling of wealth and a greater willingness for households to spend, rather than a tangible increase in wealth.
For homeowners, changes in property values will have an influence on the equity they hold in their property, which can be used to leverage into other purchases or investments.
For those concerned about the decrease in property value, Mr Lawless said it was important to think about the long-term property movements in the Perth property market.
Perth housing values have increased by 303pc over the past 30 years, or 4.8pc per annum.
"The decline trend we are seeing at the moment will eventually level out, typically followed by a period of stability then further growth," he said.
"Analysing each downturn across the combined capitals from the early 1980s shows the longest period of falling values has been 21 months, recorded over the most recent down phase, 2017-2019, and also through the 1989-91 downturn."
