Quairading Prime SAMM sire makes $3500

By Tamara Hooper
September 25 2022 - 4:00am
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock sales representative Bruce Rock, Sam Bowen (left), Shirlee Downs co-principals Sascha and Chris Squiers, buyer Graham Sutherland, Sandown Prime SAMM stud, Badgingarra and Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry, with the top-priced Prime SAMM ram that realised $3500, to be the top price across all the breeds at the Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling annual onfarm ram sale.

IT was no surprise the Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling 29th annual on property ram sale at Quairading was once again a comprehensive success, with consistency being a key factor.

