IT was no surprise the Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling 29th annual on property ram sale at Quairading was once again a comprehensive success, with consistency being a key factor.
There was solid competition from the strong contingent of 43 registered buyers who were keen to secure their requirements for the coming year.
Only two buyers didn't make a purchase, in contrast to the nine who purchased between 10 and 19 rams for their breeding programs, with only four listed as buying a singular sire each.
At the final fall of Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry's gavel, a total of 259 rams had been offered in the sale ring, consisting of 152 Poll Dorsets, 66 White Suffolks and 41 Prime SAMMs.
With the overall clearance under the hammer equating to 237 rams, the sale's top price of $3500 came from the Prime SAMM offering and the overall average, incorporating all breeds, was a very healthy $1311.
The Squiers' Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling flock ram offerings from their Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Prime SAMM studs were the real stars of the show.
The family's long-term commitment to breeding quality sires that will work for their clients, performing well in the paddock as part of commercial prime lamb breeding programs, is well known and the proof is evident in the large numbers of buyers who return year-in, year-out to secure their requirements.
This year the stud sire offering of 10 Poll Dorset and two White Suffolk rams did not attract the level of interest of the flock penning.
The stud Poll Dorset stud rams that had not sold at auction were a hot commodity, with four more selling by private negotiation immediately after the sale to secure a top price of $3000 twice and two more of the Prime SAMM rams also sold.
Mr Curry said the Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling onfarm sale was always a big sale in terms of numbers of sheep and its outcome.
"It is a huge job to put up in excess of 260 even sheep across three separate breeds," Mr Curry said.
"There was strong support on well credentialed, well-muscled rams throughout all the breeds.
"Once again the Squiers have availed themselves to commercial values for ram sales below $1000."
The top price of $3500 was reached in the Prime SAMM selection, where a total of 41 rams were penned, with 31 sold under the hammer to average $1308, a lift of $700 on the Prime SAMM high price from the previous sale.
The $3500 top-priced Prime SAMM was snapped up by Graham Sutherland, TG & RG Sutherland, Sandown Prime SAMM stud, Badgingarra, as his only purchase of the day.
Mr Sutherland has purchased Shirlee Downs Prime SAMM sires in the past and uses the rams as an outcross for his own Sandown Prime SAMM stud.
"The top priced SAMM was a good all round sheep," Mr Sutherland said.
"He has a really good carcase and structure, with good wool and great ASBV figures."
The Prime SAMM sire was a single birth and had Australia Standard Breeding Values (ASBV) recorded in the catalogue as 0.37 birthweight (BWT), 3.1 weaning weight (WWT), 3.9 post weaning weight (PWWT), 0.3 post weaning fat (Pfat), 1.5 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), and its wool was 21.2 micron with a 99 per cent comfort factor (CF).
The volume buyer in the Prime SAMM selection was Miarunging, Pingelly, which purchased seven sires to a top of $1300, twice, and an average of $1093.
The Poll Dorset selection of 10 stud rams, eight from Shirlee Downs bloodline and two from the Dongadilling, saw only one sell at auction for $2500 to Chris and Cheryl James, Stockdale Partners, Hyden, who have been buying Shirlee Downs Poll Dorsets for about nine years and also purchased the top-priced Poll Dorset flock ram at last year's sale.
They went on to privately negotiate another one of the top-priced Poll Dorset stud rams post sale for $3000, the ram had figures of 0.36 BWT, 9.4 WWT, 14.7 PWWT, -0.9 Pfat, 1.5 EMD and a Terminal Carcase Plus (TCP) of 138.8.
The James family purchased a total of eight Poll Dorset sires, made up of the two studs and six flock rams for an average price of $2188.
Also negotiating two of the Poll Dorset stud sires was AD & EJ Gooding, Darkan, with the equal top-priced $3000 ram and another priced at $2500 as their only purchases at the sale.
The $3000 stud sire had figures of 0.52 BWT, 10.0 WWT, 15.1 PWWT, -1.0 Pfat, 2.2 PEMD and 142.8 TCP.
The Poll Dorset flock offering totalled 142 rams and averaged $1268, a rise of $200 from the previous sale.
The top price in the Poll Dorset section this year again went to a flock ram that made $3100 and was bought by Grant Marshall, AD & RE Marshall, Lake Grace, who purchased a total of nine Poll Dorsets for an average of $1844.
The top-priced sire had measurements of 0.52 BWT, 12.3 WWT, 18.8 PWWT,-1.0 Pfat, 2.3 PEMD and 151.9 TCP.
Mr Marshall said they had been buying the Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset sires for about seven years.
"We use the Poll Dorsets over our Barloo Merinos," Mr Marshall said.
"The top-priced ram was a really good size and I liked his figures, specifically eye muscle and post weaning weight."
The volume buyer in the Poll Dorset line up was Livestock and Land Kellerberrin agent Rex Luers, on behalf of Merredin Farms, with their total of 18 Poll Dorset rams to a top of $1200, twice, and for an average of $956.
Regular buyer Kevin Davies, Hillgate Nominees, York, purchased 11 flock Poll Dorset rams and one White Suffolk, for an average of $983.
Lynford Farms, Williams, purchased 10 Poll Dorset sires for an average of $1240.
Leaving the sale with a total of 19 rams was Michael Foss, Carrigal Partners, Bruce Rock, who purchased eight White Suffolks and 11 Poll Dorsets for an average overall of $1189.
The Poll Dorset saw an average across both studs and flock sires of $1277.
Finally rounding out the shed were the two White Suffolk stud rams and 64 flock rams, selling extremely well, with one Shirlee Downs White Suffollk stud ram selling for $2500 to Darrel Beattie, Undaminda Fencing, Canna, as a sole purchase at the sale.
The stud ram had figures of 0.55 BWT, 11.0 WWT, 15.9 PWWT, -0.5 Pfat, 1.5 PEMD and 140.7 TCP.
The equal top-priced rams from the White Suffolk flock rams sold for $2300, with both sires purchased by brothers Baylee and Noah James, Abban Farms, Karlgarin.
This was the first year the brothers had attended the sale and purchased rams - prior to this their parents had attended and selected the rams for their commercial crossbred program.
"We use the White Suffolk rams over our older Merino ewes," Baylee James said.
"I like to see the ram and also consider the ASBVs.
"Birthweight and post weaning weight are also important when making choices."
The first of the two rams had figures of 0.54 BWT, 11.0 WWT, 17.7 PWWT, -0.7 Pfat, 1.8 PEMD and 146.3 TCP, while the second sire had measurements of 0.41 BWT, 12.5 WWT, 19.3 PWWT, -0.3 Pfat, 2.7 PEMD and 152.8 TCP.
The James brothers Abban Farms, purchased four White Suffolk flock ram's in total for an average of $1950.
The volume clients were very active throughout the catalogue keeping prices consistent, just like the sheep in the sale.
"We like the sheep we are producing using the Shirlee Downs sires," Baylee James said.
"We are upping our breeding ewe numbers over the next year, by retaining some more of our ewes.
"We want to get more sheep out there in the paddock, there is plenty of pasture available."
The Squiers family donated a Poll Dorset flock ram - lot 200, with the proceeds of the ram to go to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research - WA.
The ram sold to BM Stokes, Tammin, for $2000, with Rex Luers buying on their behalf and they ended the sale with 13 rams in total for an average of $1562.
The other high-volume client in the White Suffolk auction was NP Burges & Co, Meckering, with 10 rams averaging $1189.
Ron Watterson, Watterson Estate, Tenterden, purchased 14 rams including two Poll Dorset stud sires, the White Suffolk stud sire, six White Suffolk flock rams, and four more Prime SAMM rams for a total of 16 rams across the three breeds and an average of $1950 per ram.
Mr Watterson said he has been on Shirlee Downs Prime SAMM bloodlines for a long time.
"We put a SAMM over Merinos to get a first cross ewe," Mr Watterson said.
"We then use the White Suffolk and Poll Dorset over the first cross ewes and it works very well for us."
Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling stud co principal Sascha Squiers said they were very thankful to their regular buyers and to their new clients for their support.
