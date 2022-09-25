TO say 2022 has been a challenging year for the Bolt family, Claypans stud, Corrigin, would be a massive understatement, however successful results at their annual ram sale last week at Corrigin was a deserving reward for their resilience and commitment.
The Botts' property was among those to fall victim to the devastating bushfire in February which left a trail of destruction to farmland, livestock and infrastructure in its wake.
The family was forced to move the sale to the ram selling complex at the Corrigin Sportsground and it was a colossal effort in itself to present an excellent sale team of 134 well-grown and presented white woolled rams given the challenges they faced.
In his opening address, Claypans stud co-principal Steven Bolt acknowledged all the contributors aiding with the recovery from the fire and in presenting a sale team this year with feed, agistment, shearing, transport, machinery and well wishes.
The stud's loyal band of followers and some fresher interest saw a big crowd turn out to support the sale and bid intently on selected lots from start to finish, highlighting the depth of quality through the catalogue.
A couple of significant regular accounts who have left the sheep industry, saw the Bolts trim their numbers back a bit this year to 134 rams and at the completion of selling, Elders Corrigin auctioneer Steele Hathway and the Elders selling team had sold 127 rams (95 per cent) at auction for an improved average of $2075 and clearance rate.
Overlooked rams continued to find new homes during and following the sale, leaving a couple of buyers filling up their joining requirements with a selection of private sale rams to cap off a successful day for the Bolt family.
The average jumped $246 from last year's result where 134 of 161 rams (83pc) sold under the hammer for an average of $1829.
The $3800 top price was reached on four occasions.
One of the newer buyers, an undisclosed Wheatbelt account, was prepared to operate at the top of the market on the way to collecting a team of nine rams for an extremely strong commercial average of $3156.
This included the $3800 top price for three rams, lot 31 displaying current tests of 21 micron, 3.5 SD, 16.7 CV and 99.3pc comfort factor (CF), lot 48 - 19.4 micron, 3.3 SD, 17 CV, 99.9pc CF and lot 119 - 20.4 micron, 3.5 SD, 17.2 CV, 99.5pc CF.
The other $3800 price tag was one of six rams knocked down to D & T Kilminster & Co, Bruce Rock, who averaged $2366 for their selections.
The Kilminster's top price was paid for lot 25 an upstanding ram testing at 21.5 micron, 3.5 SD, 16.3 CV and 99.6pc CF.
Darren Kilminster, who attended with his daughter Bella, said the family has been buying at Claypans for 20 years as they performed well for them.
"The rams are paddock ready and stand up in good and dry years," Mr Kilminster said.
"(They are) fertile sheep with great constitution and nice soft wool."
The rams will go in with the Kilminster's September shorn ewes at the start of November for an early April lambing.
The proceeds of the quality ram penned in lot 13 were generously donated by the Bolts to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
Buyers bid up for the charity ram testing 20.2 micron, 3.4 SD, 16.8 CV and 99.8pc CF before it was knocked down to original Claypans buyers Geoff and Reece Laycock, East Madden Ag, Ravensthorpe, for $3500.
Reece Laycock said breast cancer had hurt their community and the family was keen to support the cause.
"It was an excellent ram which we had marked down and were happy to bid up to support a good cause," Mr Laycock said.
"Breast cancer has hit our local community pretty hard with a young woman diagnosed with breast cancer sadly passing away recently."
The Laycocks finished with 10 rams at a strong average of $2130 and look to join 2700 Merino ewes to Merino rams in the coming mating period.
Geoff Laycock said they have been supporting the Claypans stud since it was founded 39 years ago.
"The Claypans sheep have done well for us over many years," he said.
"They are big framed, heavy cutting sheep with bright free growing wool.
"And we get great service from the Bolt family - Philip and Steven both know their sheep."
A further two accounts tallied double digits for return buyers.
Local clients Joel Bell, JA & KJ Bell, Corrigin, who attended the sale with his father Charlie, upped their requirements this year to finish with 10 rams at an average of $1480 and paid to the $3700 second top price early for a ram in lot six testing 21.7 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.2 CV and 99.3pc CF.
Joel Bell said with rising input costs they were increasing their mating numbers from 1200 to 1650 ewes to lamb mid to late April.
"Last year we sold our older blue and black tag ewes for good money but this year we are going to carry our white tags through," Mr Bell said.
"With the current cost of cropping, it's a good opportunity to give a couple of our lesser performing paddocks a break."
WC & MC Hurst & Company, Boyanup/Nyabing, acquired another 10 rams this year parting with a strong average of $2030 with their values topping at $2800.
Bruce Rock producers Hunter Ag & Fab paid all intervals from $800 to $3000 for nine rams at an average of $1789, while Claypans buyers since 1983, DE Sedgwick, Babakin, operated at values from $800 to $1500 for their team of eight rams.
Other buyers of bigger numbers included nine-year buyer C & G Poultney, Corrigin and annual buyers JP & SJ Rose, Bodallin, with seven rams each.
RD & SM Crombie, Corrigin, P & SR Negri, Corrigin and Lenfield Farms, Moorine Rock, each purchased six rams.
