Claypans sale reaches $3800 four times

By Kane Chatfield
September 25 2022 - 5:00am
Equal volume buyers at the Claypans sale Charlie (left) and Joel Bell, JA & KA Bell, Corrigin, who purchased 10 rams paying to $3700 at an average of $1670.

TO say 2022 has been a challenging year for the Bolt family, Claypans stud, Corrigin, would be a massive understatement, however successful results at their annual ram sale last week at Corrigin was a deserving reward for their resilience and commitment.

