A 50-year anniversary is something that deserves celebrating and the Esperance Organised Primary Producers (EOPP) did that in style last week at 33 Degrees in Esperance.
The 50th anniversary event was a huge success according to EOPP chairman Deon Lay, with guests travelling from all over Western Australia to share stories of the early days, through to the exciting work that EOPP does now.
From the first seed planted by Gibson farmer Lyle Shipard, the organisation has grown from small beginnings in 1972 to now having 457 shareholders and a wide range of suppliers.
EOPP provides farmers in the region with more purchasing power.
"We are very similar to a bank card or visa card type of system - we have an agreement with the suppliers, so you as a member can walk in and put something on the EOPP account," said EOPP executive officer Helen Ireland.
At the end of each month, EOPP puts all purchases into one statement.
"While they may have gone up to 40 suppliers throughout the month, they will get one statement," Ms Ireland said.
"It's very convenient for them."
READ MORE:
This system is also more convenient for the supplier, because they only have one account that needs to be paid.
In 1997, Esperance Organised Purchasing Power changed to the Esperance Organised Primary Producers, allowing it to offer trading rebates.
"That was a reasonably long-winded and somewhat traumatic time trying to get that through, because the directors at the time could foresee that being able to pay surplus money back to members was advantageous, and the co-operative idea was the way to go," Mr Lay said.
At the end of each year, any surplus that is not required is redistributed back to members in proportion to how much each member spent throughout the year.
"It was a bit of forethought from our previous directors that has stood us in good stead," he said.
Ms Ireland said an important part of EOPP was supporting the Esperance region and keeping money in the local economy.
"If we weren't there, all of the profits would go to the national shareholders and would leave Esperance," Ms Ireland said.
"So with us in the middle there, we manage to retain some of that, so we are putting it back into the region again."
