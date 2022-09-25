Farm Weekly
Four CLAAS harvester fronts sell at Kojonup clearing sale

September 25 2022 - 11:30pm
Morgan OHalloran (left) and Sam Jackson were at the reduction clearing sale with George Fergusson and Nick Hurst, from Evergreen Grazing Company, Kojonup.

THREE CLAAS Lexion harvesters, offered early in Evergreen Grazing Company's reduction clearing sale at Kojonup on September 9, were passed in, however four header fronts, offered separately, found new homes.

