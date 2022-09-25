THREE CLAAS Lexion harvesters, offered early in Evergreen Grazing Company's reduction clearing sale at Kojonup on September 9, were passed in, however four header fronts, offered separately, found new homes.
Hosted by Elders Kojonup on behalf of Craig and Liz Heggaton, the Evergreen Grazing Company offering was spread over 68 lots, with separate listings from outside vendors Eddington Farming and DJ & NJ Jackson and Co, taking the total listing to 73 lots.
The header fronts topped the prices paid on the day, with a 2021 CLAAS Vario 40 foot front in lot 11, going to an AuctionsPlus account for $136,000.
In the next lot, another CLAAS Vario front that was also 40ft, but was three years older, sold for $108,000 to HM & MJ Ward, Wagin, while SG & EC Slade, Kojonup, purchased the next offering, also a 2018 CLAAS Vario 40ft front end on a trailer, for $104,000.
A 2016 CLAAS Varios 40ft front on a trailer, was the next to go under the hammer and it was sold to Tooraweenah Pastoral Co, Takalarup, for $81,000.
The first two items on the day, both 4613 Commander grain augers, made $40,000 each, with the first going to Narrogin Valley Farms, Narrogin, and the second to Cotswold Farms Pty Ltd, Bruce Rock.
A 30 tonne Trufab Engineering chaser bin, in lot seven, made $91,000, going to Hamilton Downs, Esperance.
Two 2016 Amazon spreaders in lots four and five, were also in demand, with the first selling for $33,000 and going to DJ Adams & Co, Cranbrook, while the second was knocked down at $47,000 to Bundaleer Graziers, Katanning.
MORE MACHINERY NEWS:
Four vertical knife sets were offered late in the auction, with two passed in and the other two selling for $6250 and $2000, going to Mallee Rise Pty Ltd, Frankland River and Tooraweenah Pastoral Co, Takalarup, respectively.
A grain bin with a Hobbs Hoist, made $6500 and went to IJ, ME and DI Muir, Mayanup, while a stock crate was sold to Westcup Pty Ltd, Tenterden, for $5250, and a Chamberlain R1250 loader was snapped up by Rimrock Grazing Co, Boyup Brook, for $3450.
The last item in the Evergreen Grazing Company lines was a Polaris 4x4 side by side that sold for $11,500 to Glenn Peacock, Busselton.
DJ & NJ Jackson, Kojonup, then offered three lots, with only the 2005 Case 2988 header with a 36 foot front on a trailer, making $37,000 and going to Frost & Cave Farms, Kendenup.
The other lots - a 1998 Case header and a Clippex sheep handler were passed in.
The final lot, offered by Eddington Farming Co, was a 6110 Farm King Pro auger, that went to Tooraweenah Pastoral Co, Takalarup, for $9000.
