Industry demands grain supply chain update

By Shannon Beattie
September 26 2022 - 10:30pm
Letter outlines rail challenges

IN a letter sent to a range of stakeholders, including State and Federal government ministers and departments last week the reality of the logistical challenges facing CBH Group and the impact it was having on growers and the wider grains industry was laid bare.

