Letter outlines rail challenges

IN a letter sent to a range of stakeholders, including State and Federal government ministers and departments last week the reality of the logistical challenges facing CBH Group and the impact it was having on growers and the wider grains industry was laid bare.
Co-signed by CBH, WAFarmers, WA Grains Group and the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA, the letter explained that in order to optimise grain value for WA growers and attract a price premium, the supply chain needed to be able to maximise grain exports in the first-half of the calendar year.
In order to maximise value and cater for the growing crop size, the most critical challenge for the industry is to significantly increase the tonnes to port export capacity of the supply chain from its current level.
As a result, CBH has put in place a strategy to increase that capacity from 1.6 million tonnes per month currently to 3mt per month by 2033.
According to the letter, if the export capacity of the grain supply chain does not keep pace with the projected growth in grain production in WA, then the cost to graingrowers, regional communities and the broader economy would be immense.
"Firstly, if grain cannot be delivered from up-country to port at a rate which keeps up with ships arriving at port, then those ships will incur additional significant demurrage costs while they queue to be loaded," the letter said.
"In some cases, that can amount (and has amounted) to around $30 per tonne of additional cost to a shipment.
"Secondly, grain that can be shipped prior to the beginning of the northern hemisphere harvest typically earns a premium of $25-35/t, this premium is lost on tonnes that are shipped after that time."
The letter also highlighted that if a trader cannot ship grain within a reasonable time frame, it will be less willing to buy grain from growers for fear of the price falling before it can be shipped.
The effect of this is that traders build a risk margin, or a discount, into the local cash prices they are willing to offer growers.
That is something which is particularly a problem when international prices are highly volatile, as they are now.
Lastly, the letter stated that if the market believes there will be a significant carry-over of old season's stock into the next year, that carry-over will serve to undermine local cash prices both in relation to supply side economics and logistics.
"If we can invest in infrastructure projects in line with CBH's strategy to enable the WA grain supply chain to get more tonnes to port and meet the international demand for our grain, then there is a significant opportunity to avoid these costs and capture the $25-35/t early shipping price premium," it said.
"Knowing the opportunity cost of this to the WA grains industry and growers, and the regional communities that our graingrowers support, we are accordingly very supportive of the industry's strategy and continued focus on increasing tonnes to port export capacity."
