WHETHER you are aware of it or not, there is a battle every day for Australia to maintain access to products crucial to the farming sector's success, productivity, and environmental sustainability.
A not-for-profit organisation wholly-funded by membership fees, CropLife Australia represents the crop protection and ag-biotechnology industries and its core mission is to ensure Australia's agricultural industry maintains access to these tools and innovations through its regulatory system and markets.
With less than half of one per cent of the world's population producing all of the food, feed and fibre requirements for the other 99.5pc, CropLife chief executive Matthew Cossey said it was vital the industry not be hindered by unnecessary regulation that led to increasing costs and inhibited access to new innovations.
"We need governments to be establishing good policies and good regulations so they don't make it any more harder for farmers to do what we are expecting them to do," Mr Cossey said.
"Sometimes in some of the debates, the overriding focus of what we are all doing here - eating, seems to be forgotten."
While globally the amount of land under cultivation has decreased, there has still been an increase in production, which Mr Cossey said was the result of farmers having access to the right tools to do the job.
"Whether it's new innovation, fertiliser, new crop protection products, whether they be organics, synthetic or biological, whether they be new crop breed varieties, whether it's done through GM, conventional breeding or gene editing...that's where we need a slightly more sophisticated and data-based discourse around farming," Mr Cossey said.
APVMA independent review
In May 2021 the recommendations from an independent review into the regulator that controls all crop protection and pesticide products, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), were released.
While Mr Cossey said the review had been one of the best examples of "if you think the problems we create are bad, just wait until you see our solutions", he acknowledged that it provided recognition that the regulatory system needed to improve.
"Of course the independent review and the independent panel were provided with the agchem policy group out of the department to be in their secretariat - the people who have been one of the greatest problems in improving the system," Mr Cossey said.
"Now the report has come out and they recognise all the issues that the industries across the board have raised and they came up with a range of solutions that nobody had even mentioned... and now, of course, we have the same ag vet policy division of the Department of Agriculture, writing the government's response to the independent review - which they wrote."
Despite this, Mr Cossey said the industry couldn't get distracted by the "bizarre" range of recommendations that came out of the review and instead needed to take what was good about it and improve upon those points.
This included the call that a national regulatory identity was needed to deliver harmonised and consistent control-of-use regulation.
"We do need to give farmers a better operating environment and nationally harmonised rules," Mr Cossey said.
"Farmers in the west shouldn't have any less access to products than farmers in the east or South Australia."
As part of this recommendation for a national regulatory identity, the panel supported the establishment of a single national law, administered by the Commonwealth, for both the supply and use of pesticide and veterinary medicine products and recommended the Commonwealth have responsibility for developing and maintaining the single national law, while the states and territories would continue to deliver control-of-use regulatory functions.
Step change in efficiency
Despite taking issue with the efficiency of the APVMA, Mr Cossey acknowledged the regulator was world-renowned for being scientifically and technically proficient and that those elements of the regulator, combined with its independence, were critical to Australia's farming sector.
"If we lose that we will end up with the politicised, bizarre regulatory systems of the EU, where we see their own independent government agencies and regulators ignored and political decisions made on what farmers can have access to - and that will be the end of us all," he said.
Mr Cossey said it was vital that Australia maintained the world-leading regulator while, at the same time, having a "step change" in its level of efficiency.
"We have got back to base performance - now we need to see the actual improvement," he said.
"We also want to do it in a way that doesn't disrupt the regulator, so we don't see the farming sector lose years of access to new products that their competitors have, simply because the regulator can't get through implementing a new regime."
With Australia a small market for crop protection and ag-biotechnology industries internationally, Mr Cossey said an efficient, world renowned regulator was critical, in that it had it a multiplier effect in Australia getting access to world first products and therefore affecting the sector's ability to remain competitive internationally.
Sri Lanka case study
In April 2021, Sri Lanka's president implemented a sudden ban on chemical fertilisers, which pushed the country into financial crisis, threatened the livelihoods of the nations farmers and led to the country, which usually grows rice and vegetables in abundance, not being able to feed its people.
"The catastrophe of extremist policy is no longer an academic issue because what has just happened in Sri Lanka is a case study of how you can destroy an entire agricultural system when it's hijacked by extremists and governments follow that lead," Mr Cossey said.
"It will take them a decade or more to recover and the consequences are real - people are starving."
The policy, which has now been reversed, was imposed virtually overnight with the country's farmers provided with no prior warning or training to go full organic.
With the move leading to the collapse of Sri Lanka's agricultural industry, Mr Cossey said it was a real case study which reinforced the notion that singular populist lines around farming were normally false in their foundation and cannot be what legislation is based on.
"You can let extremist groups warp public policy around farming because it's a very finely balanced thing that you're all doing and hard enough circumstances as it is," Mr Cossey said.
Organic certification
While there is no mandatory requirement for certification of organic products sold domestically, the use of the term organic is about to be regulated in Australia.
Currently many organic businesses choose to be certified by an organic certification body to underpin truth in labeling requirements and promote consumer confidence, with organic standards used in Australia are generally owned and managed by private organisations.
However in early 2021, former Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud appointed an Organics Industry Advisory Group, to provide advice on how to improve the domestic organic regulatory framework.
The advisory group reconvened in December 2021 to provide advice and facilitate broad consultation across the organics supply chain.
At the same time, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry undertook a public consultation process on how to improve Australia's domestic organic regulatory framework with the advice provided to the government for consideration.
Mr Cossey said a regulatory process for Australia's organic industry was a good thing due to many of Australia's consumers being ignorant as to what the term actually means.
However he said the real value of all produce was in the expertise applied and its quality, not necessarily the farming practices employed.
"Some seem to suggest that we don't support organic - but we are huge supporters of organics - they are a market place for us and we provide a huge range of products through the organic sector," Mr Cossey said.
"But I don't like when just one farming system is used and abused by an urban based culture that is driven by food fad, not science, warping broader public policy.
"Those who are probably huge supporters of organics... want it for better the environment outcomes - well that's what we want across the board and it's what farmers always have done, even in terms of commercial reasons, to have more productive land."
