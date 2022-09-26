Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Values reach $3900 at strong Kohat sale

By Lynette Carew-Reid
September 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $3900 top-priced Kohat Poll Merino ram buyers Rohan (left) and Beau Vaux, Ongerup, with Nutrien Livestock stud and commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen and Kohat stud master Rivers Hyde holding the ram at the Kohat sale.

BUYERS with a good grasp of Australian Sheep Breeding Values were unrelenting in their quest for rams at the strong Kohat White Suffolk and Poll Merino ram sale at Ongerup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.