BUYERS with a good grasp of Australian Sheep Breeding Values were unrelenting in their quest for rams at the strong Kohat White Suffolk and Poll Merino ram sale at Ongerup.
Both breeds registered jumps in values however, in just their third year, the Poll Merinos outsold their terminal counterparts, setting a $3900 sale top and leaping to a $2263 average, up by $994 on 2021.
As in previous years, the sale opened with a line of 102 White Suffolk rams that were led by two last-minute inclusions of stud quality, however it was lot 16 that set the breed's $2600 top price.
It was paid by Tom Wittwer, who farms with son Shaun at Cuballing and has been buying from studmasters Greg and Rivers Hyde since before the family held its first on-property sale eight years ago.
The Wittwer family run mostly Merinos, joining the surplus ewe hoggets and cast-for-age ewe lines to terminal sires, with the aim of turning lambs straight off their mothers for the best-paying market at the time.
With a good feed year imminent, he was hoping to have the option of holding them a little longer if they needed extra finishing.
Like many others, he selected rams that had high weaning weight and post weaning weight ASBVs and his selection included lot two which had the +12.7 highest weaning weight (WWT) in the catalogue, as well as the highest post weaning weight (PWWT) figure at +19.67.
Numerous rams fetched the $2500 second top price and Brett Willison, Gairdner, was the first to strike success at this price level.
After buying one of the late inclusions for $1900, he bought lot one for $2100 and lot seven for $2500 and all three had good figures, however Mr Willison said he just wanted the rams that he thought were (visually) best in the shed so he could continue turning off sucker lambs in August.
"Usually, we get them off in August but we have had to wait this year and we should be sending the first of them off next week," Mr Willison said.
Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis was connected with two buyers via AuctionsPlus.
He relayed bids from Esperance producer Wes Graham who also bought at $2500 to get a ram that not only was in the top five percentile band for WWT and PWWT, but was also in the top five percent for eating quality and terminal carcase plus traits.
READ MORE RAM SALE NEWS:
Caralinga Farm, Borden, paid up to $2500 for the best of nine and Whitegum Trading, Nalyerup, also went to $2500 to get one of three.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Katanning agent Mark Warren praised the line-up, saying they showed good figures, good length of body and structure and attracted strong support from repeat buyers to give an almost full clearance.
Of the 102 Whites on offer, 100 sold to average $1713, up $344 on last year.
Some of the bigger buyers included neighbour Jye Duggan, who bought six and paid up to $2400 twice before turning his attention to the Poll Merinos.
While Mr Warren raced through the White Suffolks, finding support at all levels of the market, he was forced to proceed at a slower pace when he moved onto the Poll Merinos with some strong and sustained competition on almost every ram.
The 50-ram offering attracted three new buyers and activity from AuctionsPlus New South Wales bidder Lagoon Partnership, which paid the $3900 equal top price and bought seven rams.
Local farmers Beau and Rohan Vaux were the first to set the $3900 top for Poll Merinos.
For the brothers it was a repeat of 2020 when the family paid the top price to get a single ram to use in their 150-ewe nucleus.
This time they bought a June-drop Merinotech 199041 son that was born and reared as a twin and was in the top 5pc in five of the eight measured traits.
The ram showed 8.5 PWT, 11.6Y WT, 3 EMD,1.8 YFAT contributing to a 199.3 Dual Purpose Index, with additional figures showing 27.7 YCFW (in the top 10pc), and 14.8 YSL (in the top 20pc).
Spokesman Rohan Vaux said they ran the nucleus to produce sires for their 2800-head breeding flock.
As a result of the first sire bought two years ago, they could see a difference in type from their previous ram source and testing showed fat and eye muscle depth in their ram lambs had improved.
He said they were using figures as a tool to help them improve efficiency in the sheep enterprise with the aim of increasing numbers without reducing cropping.
Their first task was to rebuild the flock numbers to the same level it was before the drought two years.
Buying just one ram was an easy task compared with Jye Duggan's job to buy 15 Poll Merinos and he quickly established himself as the one to beat.
Trading as MR & LS & JC Duggan, he bought five rams from the White Suffolk catalogue then bid to highs of $3700 and $3000 for the best of his Poll Merinos.
He was probably the most experienced Kohat user and, as a neighbour, he had been buying their rams well before the on-property auction was conceived.
Mr Duggan had grown more confident in using ASBVs and said with more money in meat than wool, he was heading in this direction and was looking for sires to improve muscle and fat carcase traits.
He currently ran 4500 breeding ewes but expected to increase that to 8000-10,000 ewes next year after leasing more land and buying the property's existing flock.
Steve Thompson, Newdegate, was competitive on some of the higher prices early in the sale and was successful on five, paying up to $3000.
Sam Lehmann, Cranbrook, paid $3800 and $3100 for two rams to use in a nucleus supplying sires for a 6000-head breeding flock.
He had gravitated to using ASBVs over the past five years and was attracted to Kohat because of their comprehensive use of figures.
Mr Lehmann was now looking to improve early weight gain and looking less at mature size.
"We run a self-replacing flock and turn off wethers as soon as possible," Mr Lehman said.
"It will take years for the genetics to filter through but we are happy with what we are seeing now.
"We want high weaning weight, fat and clean fleece weight figures and our first drop of rams look really good - I definitely have more confidence and a better understanding of what we are doing."
Studmaster Rivers Hyde was pleased with results and had one good bit of news for clients saying he had just been to NSW to buy a new $14,000 sire from Trigger Vale stud.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.