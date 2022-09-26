Farm Weekly
Cranbrook Women in Farming seminar a big hit

By Jasmine Peart
September 26 2022 - 10:00am
Freya Spencer (left), Hillary Watterson and Ashley Marjoram from the Gillamii Centre, Cranbrook. Photos by Mindy Walshcf.

FOLLOWING your passion and finding your voice is something the Cranbrook Women in Farming seminar wanted to encourage its audience to pursue, and many women left feeling inspired by the speakers.

