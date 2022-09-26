FOLLOWING your passion and finding your voice is something the Cranbrook Women in Farming seminar wanted to encourage its audience to pursue, and many women left feeling inspired by the speakers.
Hosted by the Cranbrook Sporting Club recently, the seminar attracted 130 people, with many more on the waiting list.
Women in Farming Cranbrook president Courtney Wilson said she was inspired after attending the Wagin seminar last year, where she thought that her branch could also host a conference.
"Our branch was kind of lacking in numbers, lacking enthusiasm," Ms Wilson said.
"Last year, it struggled to even get a committee, we needed something exciting for the branch to sink their teeth in.
"Now we've got 23 members, it was definitely the spark and the excitement that the group needed, I think."
Ms Wilson said the event helped the committee members use their individual talents to help the community, and the event was everything she thought it would be and more.
"I feel incredibly proud of what our group achieved," she said.
"And it was awesome for everybody to showcase their individual talents."
The theme of the day was "find your voice, find your passion" and many talented women came to talk about their experience pursuing their passions.
One of these was Lesley Fantin, who is a local veterinarian and farmer from Mt Barker, who spoke about her perseverance to become a vet.
She moved from Canada to Perth to pursue veterinary science, and told the audience some of the inspiration that kept her studying towards her goal, even after multiple rejections.
"Ask yourself if what you're doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow," Ms Fantin said.
"So I always asked myself, 'What do I need to do to get into vet school?'"
Ms Fantin said you shouldn't let the length of time that your goal may take you be a deterrent.
"You're going to be in the same position if you don't do it, but you'll just be full of regrets," she said.
Ms Fantin also stressed how important it was to have a supportive network that will both push you and encourage you to achieve your goals.
The keynote speaker, Bec Bignell said the seminar went extremely well and was one of the best events she had attended in a long time.
"I left with such a buzz, and just really felt so excited about the women in the regions and the way everyone came together," Ms Bignell said.
"It was just so wonderful to kind of be in a room of women like that and hear from so many fascinating people."
On the day, Women in Farming also launched their Instagram page (@women.in.farming) which will keep all their followers updated on upcoming events.
