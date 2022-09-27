A SWARM of blowflies in the middle of a paddock, with no running water, power or telephone - the definition of isolation.
This was life for the late Lilian Higgins, one of the 11 founding members of the Yuna Country Women's Association of WA, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
From humble beginnings, Yuna CWA has blossomed into the 29-member, strong organisation it is now - with women ranging from 23 years of age to 73.
Ms Higgins went on to become the Yuna CWA president and State president, but never quite had a straight-forward and easy life.
She contracted polio at nine months and had to wear callipers to support her legs.
Ms Higgins wasn't able to walk until she was five-years-old.
Despite living with the limitations caused by polio, she became a kindergarten teacher and set up her own kindergarten for working mothers in Victoria Park.
A few years later, on a yachting trip to Penguin Island, Ms Higgins met her future husband, Jack Higgins.
As all good love stories go, they fell madly in love, decided to get married, moved to Wandina and built a house.
The idea of the Yuna CWA was born at a children's birthday party, when an isolated Ms Higgins and 10 other women thought it would be good to catch up with each other on a regular basis - and they went on to meet every month.
Current Yuna CWA president Susanne Warr said the branch was socially important for women in the Mid West to create a community through "friendship and a common bond of shared life on the land".
"CWA provides a welcome place to meet and discuss issues that affect our country way of life," Ms Warr said.
"It's a place to be welcomed by a friendly hello and a chance to get together and support each other socially and mentally."
Yuna CWA actively works to help the community and projects in the past two and a half years include creating a 216 page community cookbook, delivering more than 5000 homemade biscuits through the northern agricultural zone after ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja and distributing more than 600 ladies care packs across the Mid West.
To support wellbeing and connection within communities, Yuna CWA also hosted a Ladies Long Table lunch for 150 ladies and an afternoon tea for the 60th celebration for the Yuna Memorial Hall.
Recently it welcomed the mums and children of the Yuna Playgroup into the CWA grounds to hold weekly catch-ups.
While CWA is known for its terrific food, Ms Warr said that wasn't what the organisation was about.
"Yes, we can make scones, jam and cream and we are pretty good at sponges too," she said.
"But at the same time, we unite and combine our skills to continue to offer support within our community, State and worldwide.
"The funds we raise are always donated back to either head office, State projects or areas we feel the need."
The women were extremely excited to reach the 90-year milestone, and invited neighbouring branches to be part of the celebrations.
The afternoon featured a skit on the branch's history, along with talks from various special guests about CWA history and initiatives.
