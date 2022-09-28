Farm Weekly
70th Esperance Show on October 14-15.

September 28 2022 - 9:00am
The Esperance Show Grand Parade in 1969.

ATTRACTING people from all across the State, the Esperance Show will be held on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, at the Noel White Memorial Hall and the Greater Esperance Sportsground.

