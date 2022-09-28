ATTRACTING people from all across the State, the Esperance Show will be held on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, at the Noel White Memorial Hall and the Greater Esperance Sportsground.
Excited to be celebrating its 70-year anniversary, the Esperance Show is sure to put on a feast for the eyes with its shearing competition, displays and lifestyle exhibitions.
To celebrate this massive achievement, the Agricultural Society is expecting a bigger and better Esperance Show and the Royal Agricultural Society of WA president David Thomas is going to open the event.
Exhibitors at the show have everything from cattle and sheep to machinery and caravans.
And those looking to treat themselves after the drive to Esperance can find candles, wines, chocolates and honey.
This year the show is pleased to welcome WA food ambassador Don Hancey as its celebrity chef and he is sure to be cooking up a range of delicious meals.
Esperance and Districts Agricultural Society president Graham Cooper's family has been involved from the very beginning and Mr Cooper has watched the show grow from small beginnings to the 12,000 people two-day event it is now.
"The old days were hard, we had no money but we stuck it out," Mr Cooper said.
"I like to believe we've shown the people of this area what we have grown, what we've built, supported and donated."
One of the highlights of the weekend will be the shearing competition - where competitors can use to gain points for interstate events.
This means shearers from all across Australia will be travelling to Esperance to compete.
The Esperance Show last year had the most wool compared to every other show in Australia - totalling 150 fleeces.
Mr Cooper is optimistic they will reach close to that number again.
There will also be junior judging, along with other competitions, that have large cash prizes.
The Esperance Show committee plans on celebrating its 70th in style - and included in the celebrations will be fireworks, entertainment with a band playing, a bar and various children's entertainment.
"We're excited to be bringing the 70th show," said Esperance and Districts Agricultural Society secretary Fleur McDonald.
"I'm not sure how many other agricultural societies in Western Australia have managed to do that, but I would think we're one of the few.
"The 70th is a pretty special celebration, so it'll be bigger and better than other years."
Junior vice-president and nominated head steward of livestock Jake Hann is particularly excited to see what livestock will be entered in this year's show.
"This is a great way to showcase what our region can produce to the wider community," Mr Hann said.
"From a public perspective, the more we can show what is going on with the livestock industry - that we're not abusing animals and we actually love and care for them - and are producing top quality produce, that is going to help educate the wider community."
Now with a local-based Minerva abattoir, the show can run a full 'shank and show' competition.
This year there are two categories, one for Merinos and the other for crossbreds and the carcase is to fit in the weight range of 18 to 28 kilograms.
Following last year's Merino stud breeder winner, there is a lot of healthy competition within the show to take out first place.
"Last year, with the shank and show competition, all the entries bar one were crossbred," Mr Hann said.
"The person who ended up winning the competition is a local Merino studbreeder, so it was a bit controversial.
"Everyone is keen to knock him off the peg a little bit."
