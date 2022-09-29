Farm Weekly
Barloo/Willemenup sale tops at $8750

By Jodie Rintoul
September 29 2022 - 9:00am
Prices at the Barloo/Willemenup on-property ram sale at Gnowangerup last week topped at $8750 for this Willemenup Poll Merino sire. With the ram were Elders stud stock representative and Barloo classer Russell McKay (left), buyer Wayne Pech, North Stirling Downs Pty Ltd, Gnowangerup, Elders State wool and livestock manager Dean Hubbard and Barloo/Willemenup co-principals Richard and Timm House.

AFTER achieving a huge result at its on-property sale last year, the House family, Barloo and Willemenup studs, Gnowangerup, showed it was no fluke, backing it up last week at this year's sale.

