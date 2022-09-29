INSPIRED by the architectural elements of the Australian shearing shed, Wilde Design and Construction is the proud winner of the 2022 Housing Industry Association (HIA) CSR South West Home of the Year.
First-time entrant Wilde Design and Construction builder Landon Wilde wasn't expecting to take home the overall prize, but he thought he was in for a good shot in the Custom Built Home $550,001 to $750,000 category.
"The other one was a bit of a surprise, a good one though," Mr Wilde said.
OTHER GREAT READS:
Overlooking the river, the house has a cantilevered balcony to take in the scenery and uses a range of different materials to complement its natural surroundings.
Mr Wilde, who runs the business with his wife Angela Wilde, used a palette of materials from timber and plywood ceilings to cement sheet and Colorbond cladding.
The house was based on the Australian shearing shed design to suit the bush, because it is on a bush river setting in Capel.
"It blends in with the bush and it's an Australian design - so it has all the stonework and local stone," Mr Wilde said.
HIA WA executive director Michael McGowan praised the home as well designed to complement its natural surroundings.
"It makes an impressive and harmonious impact on the location and allows for sweeping river views at the rear of the home," Mr McGowan said.
The distinguishing factor of the house, which Mr Wilde thinks is the reason they won, was the quality of the finishes.
"We spent a heap of work to get all the finishes to line up, where the marine plywood lines up to the cement sheeting and stuff like that," he said.
"It's something a bit different, as well."
The owners of the home are an older couple who are "artsy people" and wanted to incorporate that into their living spaces.
"It was a collaboration between the two of us - they were rapt when it was finished," Mr Wilde said.
A small building company, Wilde Design and Construction designs and builds a handful of houses a year, creating beautiful, custom, one-off homes.
"When I say we build houses, we build people's custom forever homes," Mr Wilde said.
"We go above what most people would with the quality and not just what you see, but also what's in the walls."
Taking out an impressive five out of the 11 awards at the 2022 HIA CSR Great Southern Housing Awards was Home Group WA Great Southern.
Included in its awards were home of the year and display home of the year for its display house, The Procida.
"It's a spacious and well zoned family home that has huge market appeal," Mr McGowan said.
"The judges commended the well thought out design and faultless construction detail."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.