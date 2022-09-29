Farm Weekly
Who are the 2022 Housing Industry Association winners?

By Jasmine Peart
September 29 2022 - 10:00am
2022 HIA CSR South West Home of the Year by Wilde Design and Construction.

INSPIRED by the architectural elements of the Australian shearing shed, Wilde Design and Construction is the proud winner of the 2022 Housing Industry Association (HIA) CSR South West Home of the Year.

