Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Murdoch University win at 2022 Perth Royal Show

By Wendy Gould
September 29 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Elders-sponsored grand champion and champion mediumweight animal was this 441kg Limousin-Murray Grey cross steer exhibited by Murdoch University. With the steer were Pearce Watling (left), Elders, Donnyrook, judge Brendan Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais and Toblo Droughtmaster studs, Tallagalla, Queensland, Tim Spicer, Elders stud stock manager and Deane Allen, Elders, Bridgetown.

LIMOUSIN-Angus cross from Murdoch University and purebred Sussex from the Smith family, Albany, were the names in brightest lights after judging of the led steers and heifers at the 2022 Perth Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.