It took until lot 71 before the sale's top was recorded with buyer Matt McKinley raising his sights on the 91.4kg ram (99 per cent rank against team average, weighed September) by sire 18-064 with late August wool tests of 19.4 micron, 17 CV, 3.9kg greasy fleece weight (GFW) from its mid-April shearing and scanned in late June 36.5mm (121pc) eye muscle depth (EMD) and 4.7mm (131pc) fat depth (FD) and displayed an even spread of indexes and body ASBVs of 162.39 MP +, 177.96 DP +, 18.47 YCFW, -0.19 YFD, 7.11 YWT, 0.49 YEMD, 0.44YFAT and 3.57 YWT.