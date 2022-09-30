Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

Random hail hits crops in Esperance region

By Jasmine Peart
September 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Bertolas damaged barley crop at Nerrodonia farms.

A FREAK hail storm devastated some crops near Esperance last week, with affected farmers losing up to 80 per cent of the affected areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.