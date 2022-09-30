IN the red dirt of Western Australia's far north, a tiny outpost - known as Sandfire Roadhouse - plays host to an event like no other in the world.
Run by the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA), the Livestock Handling Cup tests the skills and teamwork of young livestock leaders in the northern pastoral industry.
It has grown over the past six years to become the biggest event of its kind.
This month, there were 20 teams from across cattle stations in the Pilbara and Kimberley region vying for the championship cup and title.
Of those, it was all-female team Mulla Mulla, of Yarrie station, which proved too good - completing the course with 10 seconds in the allocated time frame to spare.
For Mulla Mulla team captain Rachel Pearce it was her second time competing in the event and second win.
Her first was in 2016, when she was awarded the inaugural cup, as part of the Mardie station crew.
Ms Pearce was joined by Yarrie team members Jenna Fleck and Lilli Stewart, who were newcomers to the station way of life.
And she said - as cliche as it may sound - the win was very much a case of "teamwork makes the dream work".
"It was pretty nice to put the cherry on top of that - winning as a junior and then as a team leader," Ms Pearce said.
"We didn't have a specific game plan heading into the competition, but I think working together as a team and knowing each other well definitely helped.
"The one thing we wanted to identify was a good leader, which would help us guide the rest of the mob around the course."
As part of the cup, teams of three were tasked with moving a small group of cattle through their paces over a designated course within 20 minutes.
Ms Pearce said they had an opportunity to move, work and settle 12 cattle in the initial settling yard, before moving the best six into a drafting section.
From there, cattle were carefully guided over a bridge of sleepers, between a hay bale and fence, across a panel gate and underneath raised tarp.
The final task was to park the animals at the centre of the course, which was marked by rope.
Teams were judged on clear use of settling and de-stressing techniques, understanding and reacting to flight zones and a good attitude and care to team, facilities and cattle.
Ms Pearce said when handling livestock it was important to remember cattle were a 'herd animal' and therefore preferred to stay together.
"They like to move in the direction they are facing," she said.
"Be aware of your pressure zone and the animal's flight zone - we find exposing them to a certain amount of pressure makes a visible difference when in the yards."
Winning the cup came as a surprise to Ms Pearce, given the stockmanship skills of others in the yard and the fact there was 10 seconds to spare.
However, she said it was nice to work with Ms Fleck and Ms Stewart to return the cup to Yarrie station.
"The Livestock Handling Cup is such a cool event where many likeminded people are in one spot having a red-hot crack," she said.
"For the future of the industry, we have to be proactive and advocate what we are doing on-property in terms of caring for livestock."
Ms Pearce said former Mardie station manager Richard Climas and Yarrie station owner Annabelle Coppin had a massive impact on her development in livestock handling.
As have a number of livestock handling courses, which have been made available in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions.
"Annabelle is great - she encourages us to stay curious, pay attention to the animal and not be afraid to try different things," Ms Pearce said.
"I've learned it is important to know where boundaries are with animals and it is often better to take one step too far when it comes to figuring that out and then reassessing.
"You just have to keep trying, learning and improving."
KPCA chief executive officer Mick Sheehy said the cup helped build capacity and skills of WA's stockmen and women with more than 120 spectators, sponsors and competitors attending.
Mr Sheehy said the two-day event was key in helping young people build a career in agriculture and operate with best practice animal welfare standards.
The first day featured speakers, workshops and demonstrations on topics such as animal welfare and station management, biosecurity and vaccinations.
Meanwhile, the second was the cup's obstacle course, which also included a theoretical component with a multiple choice quiz.
Judging this year's competition was well respected industry leaders Jak Andrews, Ann Coppin and Joni Hall.
"Judges were looking for clear use of settling and de-stressing techniques, understanding and reacting to flight zones and a good attitude and care to team, facilities and cattle," Mr Sheehy said.
"It was incredible to watch the teams work and care for their cattle and each other so well."
He labelled the young stock crew, which attended, as the "industry's eyes and ears on the ground".
"This has never been more important with the current foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease biosecurity threats on our doorstep.
"Additionally, they are the future of Australian agriculture, and they will be responsible for ensuring that our industry continues to operate and evolve with best practice animal welfare as a priority."
The 2023 Livestock Handling Cup will be held at the Sandfire Roadhouse on September 14-15.
