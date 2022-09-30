Farm Weekly
Yarrie station wins KPCA Livestock Handling Cup

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:23am, first published September 30 2022 - 10:00am
Winners of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemens Association 2022 Livestock Handling Cup Mulla Mulla, from Yarrie station, Rachel Pearce (left), Lilli Stewart and Jenna Fleck.

IN the red dirt of Western Australia's far north, a tiny outpost - known as Sandfire Roadhouse - plays host to an event like no other in the world.

