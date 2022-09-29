With the 570kg Angus-Charolais steer Winston 15 donated by the Giglia family, LM & KE Giglia, Dardanup, which sold to Harvest Road (Harvey Beef) for a new record price of $15,500 with all proceeds donated to the Black Dog Ride at the Perth Royal Show trade cattle sale on Monday were Harvest Road Agribusiness CEO Ben Dwyer (left), Harvest Road partnership manager Catherine Handreck, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Brad Keevers, Black Dog Ride charity steer founder and preparer Peter Milton, Dardanup, Michael and Leon Giglia, LM & KE Giglia, Black Dog Ride general manager Lawson Dickson, Harvest Road general manager livestock Damian Barsby, Sam Roberts, Bunbury Farmers Market, where Winston 15 will be retailed and Harvest Road domestic sales manager Ben Martella.