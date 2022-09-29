Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Winston makes $15,500 for Black Dog Ride at Perth Royal SHow

By Kane Chatfield
September 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the 570kg Angus-Charolais steer Winston 15 donated by the Giglia family, LM & KE Giglia, Dardanup, which sold to Harvest Road (Harvey Beef) for a new record price of $15,500 with all proceeds donated to the Black Dog Ride at the Perth Royal Show trade cattle sale on Monday were Harvest Road Agribusiness CEO Ben Dwyer (left), Harvest Road partnership manager Catherine Handreck, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Brad Keevers, Black Dog Ride charity steer founder and preparer Peter Milton, Dardanup, Michael and Leon Giglia, LM & KE Giglia, Black Dog Ride general manager Lawson Dickson, Harvest Road general manager livestock Damian Barsby, Sam Roberts, Bunbury Farmers Market, where Winston 15 will be retailed and Harvest Road domestic sales manager Ben Martella.

A $15,500 record Black Dog Ride Charity steer price stole the show among strongly improved results at this year's Perth Royal Show led steer and heifer trade cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.