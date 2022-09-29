A $15,500 record Black Dog Ride Charity steer price stole the show among strongly improved results at this year's Perth Royal Show led steer and heifer trade cattle sale on Monday.
As the show rebounds from COVID-19 interruptions over the past two years, trade cattle entries increased to a quality showing of 63 led beef steers and heifer, with the State's agricultural colleges, farm schools and Murdoch University widely represented.
It was strongly supported by processors, major supermarkets and retail butchers, who warmed to the occasion and bid enthusiastically through to the final animal.
Breeding and astute preparation of animals was on display and a big crowd watched on as the Nutrien Livestock and Elders selling teams recorded a 100 per cent clearance of the catalogue to record a gross of $229,600 at an extremely healthy average of $3644.
This grew the average by an impressive $719 from last year's show where 53 led steers and heifers sold for an average of $2925.
Not including the charity steer in the summary, this year 62 animals averaged $3453, compared to last year where 52 head averaged $2765.
The much-anticipated sale of Black Dog Ride charity steer Winston 15th, entered the arena after the champion and reserve champion ribbon winners had been sold.
The outstanding 570 kilogram Angus-Charolais steer bred and generously donated by Leon and Kerry Giglia and family, Dardanup, lived up to the hype when a lengthy bidding battle ended with strong supporters of the trade sale and particularly the charity steer, Harvest Road (Harvey Beef) set a new $15,500 record price at a whopping 2719 cents per kilogram.
The specially-prepared steer by charity steer founders Peter and Judy Milton, Copplestone Charolais stud, Dardanup, broke last year's record price when Winston 14th sold to Harvey Beef for $11,200.
The majority of Winston 15th products will be retailed through Bunbury Farmers Markets.
Black Dog Ride raises awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention and its general manager Lawson Dixon said the Black Dog Ride was stoked with the result and grateful for the support they receive in WA and nationwide.
"Really pleased with the support we have had for years from Peter and Judy Milton who have raised awareness and hundreds of thousands of dollars," Mr Dixon said.
"As Peter said, it is about raising awareness and then the numbers come into it.
"Appreciative of Harvest Road for their support of this auction and acknowledge the underbidders who helped raise the prices with healthy competition.
"Results like this help us do our job for the proud Western Australian charity that's gone national."
The grand champion and champion mediumweight led steer or heifer opened proceedings in style with the owner-bred 441kg Limousin-Angus steer exhibited by Murdoch University knocked down to Williams Meats for $6600.
The reserve grand champion and champion heavyweight led steer or heifer followed and raised the bar when the 506kg owner-bred Sussex steer exhibited by SA & SH Smith, Narrikup, sold to The Meat Machine for $7000.
The Harvey Beef team commenced their extensive list of purchases with a $6200 bid for the reserve champion heavyweight, a 510kg owner-bred Limousin-Murray Grey steer from Murdoch University.
The Smith family continued their excellent show when Harvey Beef paid $6800 for their champion extra heavyweight, a 524kg Sussex steer.
Harvey Beef finished with 21 steers and heifers with the balance of their purchases costing from $1800 to $4000 for their final buy of the day, a 566kg owner-bred Charolais steer from the extra heavyweight class exhibited by the Giglia family.
Long-time supporters of the sale, the Western Meat Packers Group collected seven animals and paid to a $6400 top price for the reserve champion extra heavyweight, a 548kg Limousin-Angus heifer exhibited by the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.
Other strong supporters included Coles cattle buyer Campbell Nettleton, who purchased 10 steers and heifers costing from $2700 to a $3900 top price for a 580kg owner-bred Angus steer in the extra heavyweight class exhibited by Rayview Park Pty Ltd, Albany.
Woolworths operated from $2600 to a $3800 top price twice for nine animals while Cowtown Grazing (Johnson Meats) bought five animals costing from $2400 to a $4700 top price paid for the final animal to parade the sale arena and the heaviest animal of the show, a 600kg owner-bred Angus-Charolais steer from the Giglia family'show team.
Other buyers were Borello Beef with five animals and Swansea Street Family Meats with three animals costing from $3700 to $4100.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Dandaragan agent Brad Keevers said the high standard of cattle was rewarded with a strong result.
"I haven't sold the sale for about 20 years and the quality of the cattle is outstanding, above and beyond what it ever used to be," Mr Keevers said.
"The organisation, presentation and temperaments are a credit to the exhibitors, particularly to the students from the agricultural schools who are learning so much more.
"And the sale results speak for themselves.
"The Black Dog Ride charity steer grows every year, it was a fantastic result for everyone and well deserved."
Elders auctioneer and Gingin representative Graeme Curry said it was a wonderfully supported event.
"It was an extremely good catalogue of cattle in both quality and numbers, with trade cattle numbers up on last year's show," Mr Curry said.
"The sale was very well supported by processing, trade and retail trade buyers with a lot of local retailers evident in the buying crowd.
"Congratulations to everyone involved with the record-priced Black Dog Ride charity steer."
