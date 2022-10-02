Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

More touring beckons for Broome singer Tanya Ransom

By Belinda Hickman
October 2 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER a forced two and a half year break, Broome singer/songwriter Tanya Ransom is thinking about the possibilities of touring again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.