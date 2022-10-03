Farm Weekly
Bryce Sinclair, East Newdegate, buys $2350 Poll Merino from Farn Park ram sale

By Mal Gill
October 3 2022 - 5:00am
Fern Park Poll Merino stud principal Kevin Pauley (left), buyer Bryce Sinclair, BP Sinclair, East Newdegate, auctioneer Don Morgan, AWN and Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services director John Stothard with the $2350 top-priced ram after the onfarm sale.

TOP price and clearance rate were down slightly on last year, but in every other aspect Fern Park Poll Merino onfarm ram sale was well ahead.

