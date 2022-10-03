Farm Weekly
Boyup Brook-based fine artist Lori Pensini wins the Royal Perth Show Art Prize

By Belinda Hickman
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:26am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Artist Lori Pensini, with her latest award winner, Ascension - a wattle spirit landscape. Photo by @teganphotography.

LORI Pensini's portraits are beautiful, ethereal, strong - and imbued with the language, stories and soul of the country where she grew up and lives now.

