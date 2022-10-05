Farm Weekly
Top price of $1800 at Bailup Downs Afrino stud ram sale at Southern Brook

By Tamara Hooper
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill (left), Bailup Downs Afrino stud principal John Bennier and Elders livestock trainee Amber Lewis, with the $1800 top-priced Bailup Downs Afrino ram that sold to Victorian client, LW & JI Ferguson, Hopetoun.

BUILDING on the success it experienced last year, the second Bailup Downs Afrino stud ram sale was held last week in conjunction with the Lawrence family's Canternatting Poll Dorset on-property ram sale, at Southern Brook.

