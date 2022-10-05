FOR the third year in a row, Esperance-based Lucky Bay Brewing has won a Champion Beer trophy at the Perth Royal Beer Awards, with its Black Jack pirate porter taking home the 2022 special trophy for best draught porter-stout.
Twelve of its beers won a total of 19 awards this year, including two gold medals for the Homestead saison and Black Jack porter, plus six silver medals and 10 bronze medals.
It was an impressive haul backing up the huge awards the company won in 2021 with Champion Small-Medium Brewery & Champion Porter-Stout Trophy for Black Jack porter and in 2020 with Champion Lager Trophy for Lockdown dark lager.
And if the prestigious Perth Royal Beer Awards wasn't enough, Lucky Bay Brewing also won eight awards at the 2022 Australian International Beer Awards - the largest annual beer competition in the world, this year attracting a record breaking 2630 entries from 20 countries with 355 breweries.
For one of the most isolated breweries in Australia and the world, the brewery is helping put Esperance on the map with its authentic local beers.
It is the the only brewery sourcing unmalted grain direct from local farmers, continuing to produce quality beers in WA with Esperance grown produce.
Owners Nigel Metz and Robyn Cail said they "were truly astonished" at winning these awards.
They said for the judges to be awarding the top medals to their beers made with raw local grain was amazing and something the local community could be proud of.
It means an environmentally friendly beer that is authentic in being locally produced and sourced direct from local farmers is of the highest standard compared to traditionally brewed beers.
Mr Metz said they were "so stoked the judges can't even tell our beers are made with raw barley, so that's just brilliant".
"Beers made with quality local grain, local rain water, renewable energy and no preservatives, produced here in Esperance, are being recognised as the best," Mr Metz said.
The owners said the microbrewery was showing there was a better way of doing things.
Ms Cail said, "treading lightly on this Earth is what's required and we are proving you can do that without compromising on quality, keeping it truly local and helping build a vibrant community".
"We are proud to be able to share this journey with the Esperance community and to have their support," Ms Cail said.
Head brewer Rob Halford said the awards "give confidence to continue to push the boundaries with our unique raw grain brewing".
"In addition to locally-sourced raw barley, we now also use local wheat, rye and Esperance honey," Mr Halford said.
"Thanks to Cloud Eleven we can also source local roasted coffee for our special Shipwreck Stout.
"Our Forbidden Fruit mulberry sour won a silver medal which even has local mulberries in it."
Mr Metz said it was great to see four of their beers win silver medals for best low alcohol - mid strength beers, all of which are made with the high percentage of raw grain.
"We are working towards producing a zero alcohol beer in the near future also," he said.
The main supplier of Lucky Bay's grain for beer is local farmer Brad Egan, who farms near Scaddan with his parents Gavin and Elaine, and has just won the Australian Young Farmer of the Year and the Excellence in Innovation Award.
