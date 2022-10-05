Farm Weekly
Esperance-based Lucky Bay Brewing wins Champion Beer trophy at Perth Royal Beer Awards

October 5 2022 - 10:30am
There were smiles at Lucky Bay Brewing as owners Nigel Metz (left), Robyn Cail and head brewer Rob Halford celebrate the fact the brewery has again won the Trophy for best beer at the 2022 Perth Royal Beer Awards, following winning Champion Small-Medium Brewery in 2021, and Champion Lager in 2020. Photo by Rosemary Henderson.

FOR the third year in a row, Esperance-based Lucky Bay Brewing has won a Champion Beer trophy at the Perth Royal Beer Awards, with its Black Jack pirate porter taking home the 2022 special trophy for best draught porter-stout.

