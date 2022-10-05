Farm Weekly

Reece Jerrett, Serpentine is 2022 RASWA rural ambassador

By Wendy Gould
October 5 2022 - 11:30pm
RASWA Rural Ambassador award judges Sally Panizza (left), Department of Education director of agricultural education, East Perth, Rikki Foss, Grower Group Alliance chief executive officer, Perth, winner Reece Jerrett, Serpentine, runner-up Holly Snell, Waroona, fellow judge Will Alston, Harvest Road diversity and inclusion manager, Perth and RASWA councillor in charge Anne Stroud, Donnybrook, at the awards night at the RASWA presidents lounge. The event was sponsored by Harvest Road.

SERPENTINE poultry farmer Reece Jerrett was named the RASWA rural ambassador for 2022 at a dinner function during last week's Perth Royal Show.

