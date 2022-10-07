Farm Weekly

CBH Group increases freight rates by an average of 24 per cent for the 2022/23 harvest

October 7 2022
Growers hit with freight rate rise

GROWERS in Western Australia are set to be slugged an extra 24 per cent, or $3.80 per tonne, across the network for freight rates this harvest.

