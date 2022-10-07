Growers hit with freight rate rise

GROWERS in Western Australia are set to be slugged an extra 24 per cent, or $3.80 per tonne, across the network for freight rates this harvest.
The announcement was made by chief operations officer Mick Daw in an email to growers today, with some sites, especially in the Esperance and Kwinana South zones which are road only, to experience a higher percentage increase than others.
Currently, the rates are an estimate only and will be finalised in February 2023 once the actual size of the crop is known.
Mr Daw said he acknowledged the magnitude of this increase and the potential impact this will have on farming businesses.
"Similar to last year's increase, the freight rate estimates at all sites have gone up due to these changing conditions and increase in costs - some more than others," Mr Daw said.
"With higher transport costs including considerable increases in the cost of fuel (up 40pc, higher driver wages due to driver shortages and an increase of 7.4pcin CPI, freight rates will increase significantly for this year.
"Looking at it from a net tonne per kilometre basis for roads, the freight rates are now more consistent across most of the network and you may want to use this to compare on a like-for-like basis with your own trucking contracts."
It's a cruel blow to growers who only last week were told they would not be receiving a rebate from CBH for the third year in a row, despite the co-operative expecting to announce a record surplus in its December report.
