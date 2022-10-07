Farm Weekly

Harvest has started in WA with a load of canola to Geraldton Terminal on September 27

By Darren O'Dea
October 7 2022 - 9:30am
The first load of GM canola was delivered by Harmersley Fairfield to the CBH Geraldton Terminal.

IT's hard to believe, but harvest has officially started in Western Australia.

