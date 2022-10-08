Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Clarabelle the fibreglass cow travels 7000 kilometre journey for cancer

By Jasmine Peart
October 8 2022 - 11:00pm
Clarabelle the cow travels WA for cancer

A PINK cow has decided to see what Western Australia has to offer, and has been spotted in places varying from the Pinnacles to Port Hedland through to Bruce Rock.

