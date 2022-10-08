Clarabelle the cow travels WA for cancer

A PINK cow has decided to see what Western Australia has to offer, and has been spotted in places varying from the Pinnacles to Port Hedland through to Bruce Rock.
Currently in Bunbury at the Solaris Cancer Care facility, Clarabelle the fibreglass cow has gone on a momentous 7000 kilometre journey with MGM Bulk across the State to fundraise for cancer research.
This all came about last year at the Brunswick Show, when Solaris Cancer Care (the benefiting charity of the day) auctioned the life-sized Clarabelle to raise funds.
The highest bidder would be able to keep Clarabelle for the next 12 months and do whatever they wanted, such as display it at their office.
Family business MGM Bulk purchased the cow for $6500 and marketing manager James Giacci had big dreams for Clarabelle.
"To me, it was a no-brainer, we had this cow for 12 months, let's do something special with it," Mr Giacci said.
After purchasing the cow, he was invited into the Solaris facilities and learnt about the work the non-for-profit did for cancer patients.
Admitting he hadn't heard about their work prior to the Brunswick Show, Mr Giacci took it upon himself to raise awareness of the charity.
The cow has been to MGM Bulk's client mine sites and schools across the State - and was a big hit and a great conversation starter for those who have been impacted by cancer.
Clarabelle has also undergone a slight 'redecorating' by local artists Andrew Fraser and Charlotte White, who painted a life-size mural on the pink cow symbolising the journey it has been on.
"The concept was to highlight that pink theme that resonates so much with people with cancer, but also represent the 7000km journey of going up north," Mr Giacci said.
"It has a lot of up north colours, and it has the endemic flowers from Geraldton."
About 90-95 per cent of Solaris Cancer Care's staff are volunteers and the charity provides services for the whole body - including yoga, mediation, counselling and support groups.
They provide care, compassion and support for people who have had a diagnosis of cancer, and that also extends to their families.
They also provide education support, so it could be workshops on nutrition, or workshops on meditation.
"Treatment is one thing, but there's a whole other side to the effects of cancer that Solaris really assists and supports with," Mr Giacci said.
Solaris Cancer Care South West manager Doreen Martin was blown away by the effort and passion Mr Giacci had put into the project.
"What an amazing young man he is," Ms Martin said.
"They could have just bid on the cow at the Brunswick Show - we could have got the money and they could have just had Clara.
"But they chose to do something with her, which I think is actually amazing."
Ms Martin said the money was going to go to a great cause, as Solaris offered all its services for free and isn't government funded.
"Usually when someone is undergoing medical treatment, they are usually unable to work and are paying huge health bills," she said.
"We don't add to the stress by saying you've got to pay for them here."
So far the project has raised $100,000, and has a few weeks to go until Clarabelle is returned to the Brunswick Show on Friday, October 28.
Despite Mr Giacci aiming for a six-figure mark, he has still been pleasantly surprised by the support of the community.
"I've been blown away with the community support and the support from our partners and clients who have come on board and supported this project," he said.
"Just to say the money that we've raised, feels really good and has made it all that more worthwhile - it's been a beautiful project to work on."
More information: Go to cowforcancer.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.