Farm Weekly

Carbon farming panel proves benefits of Western Australian Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program

By Bree Swift
October 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, with six of the successful applicants from round one of the State governments Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program.

THREE fears prevent people from making the change to carbon farming - fear of peer ridicule, change and going broke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.