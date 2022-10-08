Farm Weekly

Coorow farmer Rod Birch gets the keys for Toyota HiLux ute, the giveaway prize from Farm Weekly

By Wendy Gould
October 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the New Town Toyota showroom in East Victoria Park for the handover of the Farm Weekly centenary Toyota HiLux ute prize were New Town Toyota and Kalamunda Toyota dealer principal Joe Zito (left), winner Rod Birch, Coorow, Elders State finance and operations manager Shayne Paskins and Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould.

THE keys to the Toyota HiLux ute, the giveaway prize to celebrate Farm Weekly's centenary which was drawn in the Elders shed at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, have been handed to its new owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.