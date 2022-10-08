THE keys to the Toyota HiLux ute, the giveaway prize to celebrate Farm Weekly's centenary which was drawn in the Elders shed at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, have been handed to its new owner.
Coorow farmer Rod Birch visited the New Town Toyota showroom last week to take delivery of the new vehicle which is headed for his Catalina Farms, so named after the aircraft his father flew during the war.
"This is a fantastic prize and I want to express my extreme appreciation to all three companies involved in making it possible,' Mr Birch said.
"It shows a great commitment and support to agriculture and rural people in WA.
"We have owned many Toyotas over the years both as farm and family vehicles so I know how good they are.
"We rarely sell them, we buy a new one and as we've expanded we tend to knock the old one down the line.
"Celebrating 100 years of Farm Weekly, which we have been getting for about 40 years, is a great achievement and then you look at Elders as a great pastoral house which is 184-years-old," Mr Birch said.
The prize was made possible jointly by Elders Limited, New Town Toyota and Kalamunda Toyota, along with Farm Weekly.
