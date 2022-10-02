Farm Weekly

Tag tech to revolutionise pig industry

Updated October 7 2022 - 9:28am, first published October 2 2022 - 3:00am
As part of a new research project, next-generation Internet of Things tags and machine learning will be used to report temperature, movement and location of pigs in real-time.

A COST-EFFECTIVE wafer - retrofitted to a standard button ear tag - is set to change WA's pork industry as we know it.

