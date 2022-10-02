Tag tech to revolutionise pig industry

A COST-EFFECTIVE wafer - retrofitted to a standard button ear tag - is set to change WA's pork industry as we know it.
Deployed as part of new research, the next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) tags and machine learning report temperature, movement and location of pigs in real-time.
The research will unlock the value of this data by correlating it with biological measures from pigs in a commercial setting and use machine learning to predict animal health and welfare outcomes.
It is a $1.2 million partnership between Food Agility Co-operative Research Centre, Curtin University, Xsights Digital, Craig Mostyn Group, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Pork Innovation WA and Beanstalk AgTech.
Food Agility AI and Robotics pillar lead Ashley Rootsey said the three-year project would draw on experts from WA's pig industry, technology and supply chain systems.
"It is hoped this research will provide pig producers with a tool to monitor animal health in real-time, allowing for earlier intervention to further enhance welfare, productivity and profitability," Mr Rootsey said.
"How the technology could be applied throughout the supply chain will also be examined.
"While this research focuses on the pig industry, the technology could have potential for other animal production industries."
So how exactly does the technology work and what does it mean for WA's pork industry?
A developed model would initiate triggered alerts related to health status, allowing the early detection and treatment of sick or injured animals.
The application of this data - through the supply chain - would then be examined by applying the same tag system to carcases and meat products.
This would enable the traceability of individual pigs from farm to end user.
Such technology could help to reduce mortality, improve production and boost economic productivity.
Not only that, but early identification of health issues in pigs would reduce the costs of treatment and hospitalisation.
There would also be greater transparency through the supply chain, which is a win-win for everyone.
By keeping a digital record of pigs' history, research would also look at whether or not such information could be used to value-add by demonstrating animal welfare to customers and consumers.
Pork Innovation WA (PIWA) chairman Rob Wilson said pork industry research and development was evolving.
As a result of this, Dr Wilson said looking to technology over traditional solutions for enhancing onfarm welfare and consumer confidence was "absolutely" the way forward.
"The project represents a strong collaboration between a diverse range of organisations who each bring a unique set of skills," Dr Wilson said.
"PIWA looks forward to supporting the project partners through access to experienced, onfarm research and project management personnel."
Curtin University senior lecturer in supply chain management and logistics Elizabeth Jackson said the project was a testament to the WA pig industry's appreciation of using technology to create value in its supply chain.
"I will be focusing on how good animal welfare practices are emerging as critical to consumers who pay top-dollar for high-quality livestock products," Dr Jackson said.
"This project will explore how reliable information can be collected and analysed through tag technology to ensure pigs are managed in the best possible conditions and consumers know about this good news story."
Craig Mostyn Group meat and livestock general manager Peter Spackman said the group was excited to participate in the project to further understand the relationship between pig behavior and physiology with health, welfare and productivity outcomes.
Mr Spackman said the research would demonstrate Australia's provenance to consumers around the globe and how their dedication to the highest standards of health and welfare was delivering premium quality pork.
