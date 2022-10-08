Farm Weekly
Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, claimed Governor's Cup award at this year's Perth Royal Show

By Wendy Gould
October 8 2022 - 3:00am
At the Governors Cup presentation in the Perth Royal Show main arena on Saturday were RASWA president David Thomas (left), winners the Squiers family represented by Adrian, Kylie, Fay and Chris Squiers, who accepted the prestigious silver cup from WA Governor Chris Dawson APM, with Kelsie and Sascha Squiers. Photo by Ryan Ammon, Ammon Photography.

THE Squiers family, Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, claimed its 10th Governor's Cup award at this year's Perth Royal Show, with eight of those in succession.

