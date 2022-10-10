A NEW mapping report has shown salinity is still a significant issue across the South West agricultural region.
The first comprehensive monitoring project in 20 years demonstrated that the area affected by salinity had been under-reported in the region.
The 'Mapping salt-affected land in the South West of Western Australia using satellite remote sensing' report by the CSIRO and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) was released at a carbon farming forum held in Perth last Thursday.
The initiative used satellite imagery, high resolution topographic data, ground information and geographic information system data sets, supported by ground-truth mapping by DPIRD hydrologists, to confirm 1.75 million hectares of salt-affected land across the region.
The enhanced mapping methodology captured an additional 0.67 million hectares of previously undetected saline land, most likely moderately affected land suitable for productive use or rehabilitation.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the mapping identified the need to intensify replanting to reduce the water table and continue to develop salt-tolerant species.
"The State government is now working with the CSIRO on next generation methods to improve mapping accuracy, enabling ongoing assessments to capture previously under- reported salinity," Ms MacTiernan said.
The last land monitoring project was undertaken prior to 2000.
The report will assist the Soil and Land Conservation Commissioner to identify and pursue natural resource management priorities, in consultation with industry, community and government agencies.
The 'Mapping salt-affected land in the South West of Western Australia using satellite remote sensing' report can be downloaded atagric.wa.gov.au/landmonitor-2022
