IT was another record-breaking day at Kojonup last week when the Heggaton family hosted its annual BreedersBEST Genetics on-property sale.
Producers chasing performance bred terminal genetics and maternal genetics were spoilt for choice and they bid up accordingly helping the ram side of the catalogue crack the magic $1million dollar mark.
In doing so the stud became the first in WA to gross more than $1million in a ram sale, while it also set State on-property breed average records for the Poll Dorset and White Suffolk breeds, ensuring it was a day to remember for all involved.
In the sale the Heggatons served up a 421 strong line-up of Poll Dorset, White Suffolk, Kojak and Prolific rams, as well as 50 Kojak ewes and buyers came from far and wide to get their hands on the genetics.
The impressive line-up of sheep showed the work and investment stud principals Craig and Liz Heggaton have put into their breeding program and all four breeds received enthusiastic bidding which resulted in a 95 per cent clearance of the rams side of the catalogue under the hammer.
By the end of the four-hour marathon selling effort from Elders auctioneers Preston Clarke and James Culleton, the 71 registered buyers at the sale, from the local area and as far away as Esperance, Dandaragan, Tammin and also the Eastern States, plus another 15 active online bidders on AuctionsPlus from across Australia, had cleared 398 of the 421 rams offered under the hammer to a top of $8000 and an average of $2584, which was up $161 on last year.
In comparison, last year the Heggatons offered and sold 353 rams for a gross of $855,300 and an average of $2423.
In addition to the rams this year the stud offered and sold 50 Kojak ewes and 19 of these sold under the hammer to a top of $600 and an average of $457.
The clearance rate of the ewes was increased post-sale with the 31 passed-in ewes all selling quickly at $400.
Mr Clarke said it was an outstanding result for the Heggaton family and their team on the back of all the investment and work they have put into their breeding program.
"With a BreedersBEST Genetics Motto of 'Based on Science not Fiction' and a promise that no stone is left unturned in terms of data collection, the Heggatons provide an abundance of information that includes 14 breeding traits identifying the KPIs of the four breeds they offer, from which the rams are selected and ranked on breeding objectives," Mr Clarke said.
"This information is not understood by all buyers but it helps support their subjective selection, giving them the confidence to invest while expecting the best possible breeding outcomes for their enterprise.
"There were more than 70 registrations at the sale, most of whom are return buyers, for the 432 rams and 50 ewes on offer and there was a real buzz around the selling facility with an air of confidence in the outcome.
"A large team of Elders and Nutrien Livestock staff were on hand with the BreedersBEST staff to pen up presale and were under the pump from the beginning as the rams out-weighed everyone of them.
"When it came to the auction, buyers did not hold back as they were filled with confidence and keen to get their numbers and prepared to pay.
"For most of the offering there were four to five bidders active on each lot setting up a rapid and exciting sale from pen one to the end.
"The outcome was outstanding, eventually bettering all expectations."
Like Mr Clarke, the Heggatons were also over the moon with the result.
Mr Heggaton said it was a very strong sale from start to finish.
"Although we increased the number of rams on offer this year to meet the strong demand from the previous year, our clients were still prepared to bid up strongly for the high performance genetics," Mr Heggaton said.
"We saw considerable Eastern States' demand through ActionsPlus for the high fertility Kojaks which was great to see.
"It was also very pleasing to hear from many clients on the day on how well the genetics are performing for their enterprises."
First to go under the hammer was the line-up of 119 Sherwood Poll Dorsets and there was very strong competition on these from a long list of return buyers.
By the end of the run all 119 rams had sold under the hammer to 23 different buyers to a top of $4600 and for an average of $2327, which was up $218 on last year's result, setting what is believed to be a WA record for the breed at an on-property sale.
Last year in the sale the Heggatons offered and sold 111 Poll Dorsets to a top of $3100 and an average of $2109.
Achieving the $4600 top price in the run was a long-bodied, well-muscled sire in pen four knocked down to return buyer Kim Roberts, Rainbow Park stud, Napier.
Mr Roberts said the ram had good length and depth as well as smoothness and softness.
"He is close to neutral on fats which we need for our flock," Mr Roberts said.
"I was also chasing his bloodline as it will be a new one for us."
The ET-bred ram, which is by Felix190968 and out of Sherwood 180510, had LambPlan Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) on display of 0.37 birthweight (BWT), 11.23 weaning weight (WWT), 17.96 post weaning weight (PWWT), 3.37 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), -0.06 post weaning fat (PFAT) and a TCP index of 159.24.
With these figures it ranks in the top one per cent for the TCP index, top 5pc for PEMD and top 10pc for WWT and PWWT.
The second top price in the run was $3600, paid by MGE Warburton & Co, Walpole, for a Sherwood 160083 son, which ranked in the top 5pc for the TCP index (155.13) and top 10pc for WWT, PWWT and PEMD.
Along with purchasing this ram, the Walpole operation also purchased another 11 Poll Dorset sires to finish with a team of 12 at an average of $2275.
Last year's top-priced buyers the Alexander family, Bradscott Pty Ltd, Narrogin, paid the $3400 third top price in the run for an ET-bred Felix 190968 son which ranks in the top 1pc for the TCP index with a figure of 158.78, while Mt Ferguson Grazing, Boyup Book, bid the $3100 fourth highest price for an ET-bred Bundara Downs 181548 son that was in the top 5pc for WWT and PWWT.
There were two buyers that claimed the volume buyer title purchasing 14 sires.
Paying the highest average of these buyers was long term client Bill O'Keeffe, O'Keeffe Farming, Gnowangerup, who averaged $2529 across his team of 14 which topped at $2900.
The team included a very special ram, whose proceeds were being donated by the Heggaton family to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA and Mr O'Keeffe purchased it at $2300.
Mr O'Keeffe, who will this year join 2000 first-cross Prolific-Merino ewes and 2000 Merino ewes to Poll Dorsets for three different lambings (February, July and September), said the bloodline had proven it's worth on his property for many years and that was why he continues to go back and source rams from the stud.
"The Sherwood rams breed good long lambs with good growth rates," Mr O'Keeffe said.
The O'Keeffe's aim is to sell their lambs when the market is at its best.
"We have sold a handful of lambs this year already but we have got plenty of feed so we are not really in a hurry to get rid of them," he said.
"Our first line of 400 went two weeks ago and they averaged 26.5kg, normally our first line goes in August.
"We will probably aim to have 60pc of this year's drop gone by the end of October and the rest we will sell off the stubbles and out of the feedlot from January through to April."
Fellow long-term buyers the Bungey family, Highdenup Farms, Borden, also purchased 14 rams, paying a high of $2600 and averaging $2079.
William Bungey said they were chasing rams with low birthweight and high weaning weight figures.
"We like buying here because there is always a consistent line of rams to select from," Mr Bungey said.
"They all have good growth and muscle."
This year the Bungeys are aiming to join 3000 Merino ewes to Poll Dorset sires for a June lambing and they generally shear their lambs and run them on stubbles before selling them in February/March.
The next biggest buyer was the Mead family, GR & SL Mead, Chowerup, who purchased 13 rams at a $2223 average.
Buyer of seven years, Dave Fox, with the assistance of sons William and George, I & D Fox, Dandaragan, was also an influential buyer.
Mr Fox, who will join 4000 first-cross Prolific ewes to Poll Dorsets, purchased 12 rams to a top of $2800 twice and an average of $2358.
He said he liked the sires from BreedersBEST because they produced nice long lambs that weighed heavy.
Other strong supporters in the run included return buyers DM & JM Hallett, which averaged $2480 for five sires and the South family, Knack Pty Ltd, Darkan, who purchased eight at an average of $2450.
After the run of Poll Dorset rams, the sale then moved on to an offering of 56 Sherwood White Suffolks which sold to a top of $5600.
When the final White Suffolk had been sold the clerking sheets showed all 56 rams had sold under the hammer to 18 buyers at an average of $2102, which was up $916 on last year and now stands as the best average by any WA White Suffolk stud in an on-property sale.
Last year the stud offered and sold 58 White Suffolk sires to a top of $1800 twice and an average of $1186.
Recording the $5600 top price in the offering was a well-balanced sire in lot 122 when it sold to the Walker family, Jusak stud, Newdegate, which operated through AuctionsPlus.
The ET-bred ram is by Langley Heights 180231 and out of Ashbourne 190831.
It had ASBVs in the catalogue of 0.27 BWT, 11.75 WWT, 18.48 PWWT, 3.45 PEMD, -0.04 PFAT and a TCP index of 165.11.
At these values it is ranked in the top 1pc for the TCP index and top 5pc for WWT, PWWT and PEMD.
Buyer Peter Walker said he first saw the ram at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days and was impressed.
"We were impressed with all the Langley Heights progeny that Sherwood displayed at the field days," Mr Walker said.
"We settled on this one as we thought he was the best combination of figures and structure for lambing ease and survival, as well as walking big paddocks."
Along with purchasing the top-priced ram, the Walkers also purchased a Farrer 190111 son which ranks in the top 1pc for WWT, PWWT and the TCP index, at $3100.
Mr Walker said they also saw this ram at the field days.
"While he is not as good looking as the top-priced ram he is still really functional and has a brilliant set of figures," Mr Walker said.
"Both rams have a balance of figures and bloodlines that we have been chasing for our stud."
The second top price in the offering was $5100 and it was bid by Lake Hawdon, Robe, South Australia.
Commanding this price tag was the first ram offered in the run which was an ET-bred son of Langley Heights 180231 and Sherwood 190065.
It ranks in the top 1pc for the TCP index (165.81), top 5pc for PWWT (18.26) and top 10pc for WWT (11.62) and PEMD (3.44).
The biggest buyers in the run were Glenorchy Estate, Gnowangerup, which finished the run with eight rams to a top of $3000 and an average of $2075 while WR & PC Zadow, Kojonup, secured rams to a top of $3100 and an average of $2240.
There were three buyers who purchased a team of five at an average of more than $2000 and they were Clanmea Farm, Kojonup ($2300 average); Winton Park Grazing Co, Tambellup ($2160) and Kunmallup Pastoral Co, Woodanilling ($2040).
This year the Heggaton family took the plunge and offered 50 Kojak ewes for the first time in their sale but unfortunately the buying support for these was not as strong as for the rams.
Under the hammer the stud sold 19 of the 50 offered to a top of $600 and an average of $457 however while the clearance wasn't great the stud did manage to sell all the passed in ewes quickly post sale at $400.
The $600 top-priced ewe was purchased by Sylvania Farms, Donnybrook.
It had maternal ASBVs of -0.05 BWT, 6.50 WWT, 9.78 PWWT, 1.67 PEMD, 0.73 PFAT and a maternal carcase plus (MCP+) index of 127.99.
Along with buying this year, the Donnybrook operation also purchased the $575 second top-priced ewe which had an MCP+ index of 134.62.
They finished the run with six ewes purchased under the hammer at an average of $496 and they also purchased one of the passed in ewes at $400 post sale.
A buyer operating on AuctionsPlus from Swan Hill, Victoria, purchased five ewes all at $500 during the auction while Springhills, Quindanning, secured six under the hammer all at $400 and one of the passed in ones at $400 as well.
The remaining 29 passed in ewes all sold at $400 to RJ & LC Wellstead.
Like last year when the sale moved into the maternal ram breeds and kicked off with an offering of 130 Kojak rams, it went to another level and Mr Culleton and his clerks were overrun with bids from numerous buyers on each lot.
The increased offering of 130 Kojak rams received very strong competition from start to finish, resulting in all but one selling under the hammer to 24 buyers in the shed and numerous operating on AuctionsPlus, to the sale's $8000 top price and an average of $2831, which was up $194 on last year.
Last year the stud offered and sold 86 Kojaks to a high of $6800 and an average of $2637.
Attracting the breed and sale's $8000 top price tag was the 10th ram offered.
Mr Culleton took an initial bid of $2500 on the ram which showed plenty of growth and scale in the pen and from there the price quickly rose with a number of interested parties raising their hand to bid on the sire.
But in the end it was a returning buyer, the Harvey family, Greengables Pty Ltd, Gnowangerup, which runs a full shedding flock, that prevailed and took the ram home.
The ET-bred ram has maternal ASBVs of -0.13 BWT, 7.45 WWT, 11.09 PWWT, 1.75 PEMD, 0.16 PFAT and a MCP+ index of 130.89.
Buyer Beau Harvey said the ram was a good all-round shedding sheep with a good index.
"He has the good maternal and carcase traits we look for," Mr Harvey said.
Not only did the Harvey family purchase the top-priced ram, they also secured the $5500 second top-priced Kojak sire.
This ram was also ET-bred and has maternal ASBVs of -0.13 BWT, 7.99 WWT, 11.73 PWWT, 2.7 PEMD, 0.14 PFAT and a MCP+ index of 140.51.
In addition to these two rams, the Harveys purchased another five Kojak sires to finish with seven on their trailer at an average of $4757.
They will use some of the rams they purchased in their nucleus flock of Kojak ewes to breed rams for their own use.
Last year's top-priced buyers the Thorn family, G & W Thorn, Kojonup, which has been buying from the stud for more than 10 years, purchased the third top-priced ram in the Kojak offering at $5250 as part of a team of six which averaged $3583.
Their top selection has maternal ASBVs of 0.0 BWT, 6.89 WWT, 10.61 PWWT, 1.58 PEMD, 0.23 PFAT and a MCP+ index of 126.55.
Another buyer not afraid to bid in the shed was Waitaualo Farms, which purchased four to a top of $4000 twice and an average of $3813.
Also in this category was Minyulo Grazing, Dandaragan, which averaged $3250 over a team of eight that topped at $3750 twice and J & J Glasfurd, Dandaragan, that purchased eight to a top of $3250 and average of $2781.
The biggest buyer in the shed was United Enterprises WA Pty Ltd, Kojonup, that finished with a team of 11 at an average of $1450, while JE Kelly & Co, Kojonup and Springhills, Quindanning, both took home seven rams at averages of $2357 and $2571 respectively.
Not only was there strong bidding from those in attendance on the Kojak line-up, there was solid buying support on the AuctionsPlus platform during the run with 32 rams purchased online by nine different buyers based not only in WA but also Victoria and New South Wales, for between $1750 and $4000.
The biggest of these was a buyer located at Lake Cargelligo, NSW, which purchased 12 rams to a top of $3500 and an average of $2750.
Prolifics
The Prolific rams were the last offered and like the rest of the sale, the competition for rams was strong.
This year the Heggatons offered 116 rams in this section, an increase of 18 rams on last year, and by the end of the run the auctioneering team had cleared 94 or 81pc of them under the hammer to a top of $4400 three times and at an average of $2859, the best of any breed in the sale.
In comparison to last year the stud sold four less rams and the average was back $463.
Last year the stud offered and sold 98 rams for an average of $3322.
Buying two of the $4400 top-priced rams was return buyer the Newbey family, Newbey Brothers Trust, Broomehill.
Their first ram at this value carried a 22.7 micron fleece and had ASBVs of 0.28 BWT, 7.1 WWT, 10.69 PWWT, 1.3 PEMD, -0.08 PFAT and a MCP+ index of 144.45, while the second measured 23.7 microns in the wool and has ASBVs of 0.22 BWT, 5.53 WWT, 8.15 PWWT, 2.11 PEMD, -0.43 PFAT and a MCP+ index of 143.91.
Buyer Wayne Newbey said they had been buying Prolific rams for about six years and liked them for their fertility and growth rates.
"These two rams both had good growth rates and high eye muscle depths which we want as we join them to Merino ewes, as well as high MCP+ indexes," Mr Newbey said.
"They are both big structurally correct rams as well."
Along with these two rams, the Newbeys purchased another two Prolific sires at $4000 and $3800 to join their sire battery which will be mated to 2500 Merino ewes this season to produce a first-cross ewe.
This season the Newbey family will join 3000 first-cross ewes to Suffolk sires from their own registered stud, Skyfall, for mainly a July lambing.
Mr Newbey said any of their older ewes which weren't scanned in lamb for the July lambing were given a second chance with the rams alongside their ewe lambs for an August lambing.
The Newbeys wean their lambs in October and aim to start selling them in early January out of their feedlot to WAMMCO at about 55kg liveweight, with the last of them being sold before the end of April.
The third ram to sell at $4400 was purchased by return buyer Brenton Hinkley, Gnowangerup.
Mr Hinkley selected his ram for its good wool type and frame size.
This ram measured 22.0 microns in the wool and has ASBVs of 0.39 BWT, 8.1 WWT, 12.36 PWWT, 0.77 PEMD, -1.61 PFAT and a MCP+ index of 139.72.
Joining Mr Hinkley's top selection on the ute back to Gnowangerup were two other Prolific rams which he purchased for $3250 and $1200.
This year Mr Hinkley said they would join 700 to 800 Merino ewes to Prolific rams to breed a first-cross ewe which they run on a block at Rocky Gully.
"Our first-cross Prolific ewes do really well at Rocky Gully," Mr Hinkley said.
"We are getting great lambing percentages and they have a good wool cut when we shear them twice a year."
The Hinkleys join their first-cross ewes, including ewe lambs, to White Suffolk sires.
Mr Hinkley said this year they gained 1800 lambs out of their 1400 first-cross ewes and he believes by early December 1500 of the lambs will be ready to sell.
Following on from the $4400 top price, the next highest price in the run was $4200 and it was bid by the volume buyer in the run, the South family, Knack Pty Ltd, for a 20.9 micron woolled ram with a MCP+ index of 139.17.
All up the South family purchased 12 Prolific rams under the hammer at an average of $3167, along with three of the passed-in rams post sale all at $1200.
Jack South said they liked the breed for its high fertility, easy-care, fast growth rates.
This year the family is aiming to join 4000 Merino ewes to Prolifics rams to produce a first-cross ewe.
Mr South said they would join about 6000 first-cross ewes this year to Poll Dorset sires for a July lambing and achieved a 145pc lambing with them.
Other buyers to buy at the top end included Anthony Hilsdon, Hamilton, Victoria, who purchased three to a top of $4000 and an average of $3733, while Luzny Agri Holdings, averaged $3075 over three that also topped at $4000.
In terms of numbers the next largest buyers behind the South family were Montrelle Farms, which purchased eight at a $2950 average, while TW & FL Mead, Boyup Brook, averaged $3064 across seven rams and E & J Eastman, NSW, who purchased through Mr Hinkley, finished with seven at an $1829 average.
