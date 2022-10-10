By the end of the four-hour marathon selling effort from Elders auctioneers Preston Clarke and James Culleton, the 71 registered buyers at the sale, from the local area and as far away as Esperance, Dandaragan, Tammin and also the Eastern States, plus another 15 active online bidders on AuctionsPlus from across Australia, had cleared 398 of the 421 rams offered under the hammer to a top of $8000 and an average of $2584, which was up $161 on last year.