ONE of the sales of the year so far is the best way to describe the Seymour Park Poll Merino stud, Narrogin, annual on-property sale.
The top price and highest average price achieved at an on-property Merino auction so far this season were achieved by two separate studs - until last week - when Seymour Park equalled both.
With a massive $20,000 top price and a huge $2644 average, there is no other way to explain the results of the Blight's Seymour Park sale - other than an absolute success.
This was all on the back of a very successful result for the stud in the ram sale at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning in August that saw them sell one ram for $20,000 and another for $10,000.
Elders stud stock specialist and Seymour Park stud classer Nathan King said the result was absolutely fantastic and well-deserved by Seymour Park.
"The top end support was fantastic today," Mr King said.
"Some of that support came from peers within the industry.
"That is really great, to have other stud breeders buying the genetics is proof of the quality of the rams bred by Seymour Park.
"There were also a large number of serious commercial growers who required big numbers of rams and were able to fulfill their requirements today in one place.
"While the sale average has gone up and was very high there were still 85, which is a large number, of rams that sold for $2000 or less."
Mr King said this meant the sale still catered to all clients and was affordable even though it had such a high top price and average.
The crowd in the shed included 25 registered buyers, of which 20 were successful in securing purchases.
The bids were flying thick and fast from the outset with the solid competition driving the prices up over $10,000 five times.
However, prices had settled down to below $5000 after the first eight lots and looked to stay that way until lot 15 caused a real stir and the battle of the buyers ensued.
Elders auctioneer Steele Hathway made the final call at $20,000 on the top-priced ram that was knocked down to successful bidder Bill Cowan, Crichtonvale Merino and Poll Merino stud, Narembeen.
Mr Cowan said he liked the ram when he inspected him although didn't know he would be so popular.
"We are always chasing wool quality," Mr Cowan said.
"I didn't think it would make the top price, but he was a very good ram.
"His wool was very fine, but the quality and cut were so good, I ignored the micron.
"We are being really particular with our breeding and have a strong wool focus and we also get good size with Seymour Park genetics."
The top priced-ram was by a syndicate of Moorundie Park sires and weighed in at 112 kilograms, with wool figures of 16.8 micron, 2.1 SD 12.7 CV, 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF) and a 86kg yearling weight (YWT) along with yearling scans of 3.5mm fat and 35mm eye muscle depth (EMD).
The Cowans purchased a total of five sires at the sale for an average of $10,040.
Their purchases included lot five, a 130.5kg ram by sire Coromandel 419, with wool figures of 20.5 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.8 CV, 99.4pc CF, a 108.5kg YWT and yearling scans of 4.4mm fat and 35mm EMD that reached the fifth highest price of the sale at $11,000.
The second top price of the sale was fittingly achieved on the second lot to go under the hammer, a 125kg ram sired by Coromandel 419.
It has wool figures of 19 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.3 CV 99.6pc CF, a 100kg YWT and yearling scans of 4.4mm fat and 34.5mm EMD.
The sire was purchased by Elders stud stock specialist Nathan King, on behalf of Cam Williamson, Lasogowrie, Cranbrook, for $14,500.
Mr King said Mr Williamson is a commercial producer who has a real interest in sheep and breeding them and so do his children.
"Cam has a real passion for sheep," Mr King said.
"He likes the quality of the wool and the Seymour Park sheep have been working for him for the past few years and he will continue along this bloodline."
The third top-priced ram of $13,000 was purchased by repeat purchaser's DS & NJ Morrison, San-Mateo Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brookton.
The ram was sired by a Moorundie Park syndicate and weighed 115.5kg.
It measured 18.8 micron, 2.4 SD, 12.7 CV and 99.9pc CF in the wool, had a 89.5kg YWT as well as yearling scans of 3.1mm fat and 31.5mm EMD.
The fourth top price of the sale of $12,000, was paid for lot one, a 119.5kg ram sired by Gunallo 295, with wool figures of 20.6 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.7 CV and 99.4pc CF.
As a yearling it weighed 96.5kg and had scans of 3.9mm fat and 37mm EMD.
It was bought by Mr King, on behalf of Colin Boughen, Kamora Park Poll Merino stud, Sandalwood, South Australia.
Mr King said the Seymour Park genetics had been working well for the Boughens.
"They were looking for a specific ram that had a lot of stretch and neck extension," Mr King said.
"The Gunallo 295 lineage was also of interest to them."
The volume buyers at the sale was once again Tim Johnston and Hamish Cook, Cadogan Estates Australia, who have been buying Seymour Park rams for eight years.
This year they purchased a total of 63 rams to a top of $4200, twice, and an average of $2722.
A & PD Moore, Narrogin, purchased 14 Seymour Park sires to a top of $2300 and an average of $1200.
Taking home 12 rams was SJ & N Thompson, Newdegate, to a top of $4200 and for an average of $2150.
Also leaving with 12 rams were regular volume buyers the Fleay family, Talbot Pastoral Company, Beverley, reaching a top price of $4200 and an average of $1758.
Among the Fleay's purchases was lot 89, the ram that the Blights chose to donate proceeds of the sale to the Elders, Nutrien Livestock and stud breeders supported Shearing for Liz Pink Day, with all money donated to the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA, the ram sold for $2200.
Seymour Park principal Clinton Blight said the top-priced ram was one he really liked and knew it would do well.
"It had exceptional wool with a great shape," Mr Blight said.
"The second top-priced ram was also an exceptional sheep.
"We have quite a few clients who like to breed their own rams, so we make sure we have enough of these stud quality sheep included for them.
"We also do a big AI program to ensure we have the numbers available overall."
Mr Blight said he was extremely grateful to all his clients.
"We are so thankful to everyone today, the support was overwhelming," Mr Blight said.
