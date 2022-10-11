Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Seymour Park, Narrogin, Poll Merino makes $20,000

By Tamara Hooper
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:37am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seymour Park studs Dee (left), Sheldon, Clinton and Sarah Blight, Highbury, top price ram buyer Bill Cowan, Crichtonvale Merino and Poll stud, Narembeen, Elders area manager central, Matt Beckett and Elders stud stock specialist, Nathan King, with the $20,000 top-priced ram at the sale.

ONE of the sales of the year so far is the best way to describe the Seymour Park Poll Merino stud, Narrogin, annual on-property sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.