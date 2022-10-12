Mallibee Poll Merino sale peaks at $2800

UNLUCKY for some, 13 was the number at Mallibee Merino and Poll Merino's annual ram sale last week.
It was the Wannamal-based stud's 13th on-property sale, 13 of the 15 registered buyers purchased rams and prices peaked in lot 13 at $2800.
But Mallibee's success cannot be put down to the luck of a number - depth within the catalogue was a true testament to the stud's quality, so too was the $2800 top price paid by EH & BH Cocking, Wannamal, and the $1420 overall average (up $237 on 2021).
Mallibee stud co-principal Roger Glover prides himself on breeding plain bodied rams with fine wool and the impressive line-up of 69 Merinos and 22 Poll Merinos delivered exactly that.
Buyers knew what they wanted and weren't afraid to spend top dollar - as Deby and Graeme Pyle, Pyle Bros, South Stirlings, made their presence known from Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry's first call right through to his last.
The Pyles and father-and-son duo Greg and Scott Cocking, EH & BH Cocking, Wannamal, dominated pens one to 10, and set the sale off at a cracking pace.
Both have been using the Mallibee bloodline since its inception.
Similar to other ram sales this season, Mallibee's best price was down on the $5000 of last year, but up on the $2200 of 2019.
Mr Curry said the catalogue was consistent with good buying support from the Great Southern all the way through to the top of WA's Mid West.
"There is a wonderful offering of rams here today, and even more scale," Mr Curry said.
"The wool has proven itself - given the wet season we have had here - with outstanding whiteness and brightness.
"The microns are very, very good - this is a true display of fine wool Merino sheep."
Mr Glover was equally pleased with the sale results and thanked clients for their ongoing support.
In fact, the sale actually exceeded his expectations, despite the absence of "the odd" client due to reducing their flock size.
"The sale was well-supported and consistent all the way through," Mr Glover said.
"It was great to see a mix of new and returning buyers.
"I believe clients are conscious of the pressure they have been under with shearers, who are saying sheep are growing too much wool or are otherwise too big.
"And that's why they've backed us - because of our good fine wool on a good frame."
Stud consultant Bruce Cameron said this year's sale showed how even and uniformed Mallibee's breeding program was.
He said this was confirmed by many of the stud's long-term clients.
Few needed convincing of the quality in the May/June drop rams penned with 84 of 91 cleared.
Crunching the numbers further, 22 of 22 Poll Merinos were sold at a $1541 average.
Meanwhile, 62 of 66 Merinos went under the hammer, averaging $1377.
Top buyers on the day were Scott and Greg Cocking, who purchased six rams in total, at an average of $2216.
While the majority of their purchases were in the front end of the book, one was also made further back in lot 79 for $1700.
The sale's lot 13 standout top price sire was a bright, white 81.5 kilogram Merino with March wool tests.
It held results of 16.6 micron, four kilograms greasy fleece weight (GFW), 13.9 CV and 100pc comfort factor (CF).
Scott Cocking said the ram had the "staple length, crimp and white wool" he and his father Greg were chasing.
He said they were also looking at the ram's depth and horn set.
"We've known Roger for a long time and he does breed some lovely sheep," Mr Cocking said.
"Plus there's the convenience of living and farming nearby."
Greg added, "I like Mallibee's soft, white wools".
"They are very user friendly and as Scott said close to home."
The second top-priced Merino of their selection - and the sale - was found in lot seven for $2500 with results of 15.7 micron, four kilograms GFW, 17.8 CV and 99.8pc CF.
The newly-purchased sires are set to be put to use in the first week of December.
Volume buyer on the day and regular purchaser Pyle Bros also had a big day on the books, taking home 21 rams at an average price of $1666.
Their selection peaked at $2100 in lot 38 and dipped at $900 toward the back-end.
The Pyles' top-priced lot 38 ram recorded 16.7 micron, 3.9kg GFW, 13.8 CV and 100pc CF.
Running a 7000-head ewe flock, the Pyles join 3000 to Merinos, 2500 to Border Leicester and up to 1500 first cross ewes to Poll Dorsets.
"We have been using Mallibee genetics since the stud's inception," Ms Pyle said.
"We look for rams with white, bright and free growing wool.
"Farming in a similar rainfall area, these sheep suit our operation and climate."
Mr Pyle added, "Bruce Cameron classes our ewes and the rams will be put over our main Merino flock".
While Merinos are a dual purpose breed, the Pyles focus mainly on wool.
They chase an average 17-18 micron.
"We farm in sandier country, so we probably can't go any lower than that," Ms Pyle said.
Other purchased rams were spread out evenly among 11 buyers.
Mr Cameron was an active bidder on behalf of DJ & KL Cocking, Gillingara, and secured 10 rams at an average $950.
His top pick was in lot 24 and recorded 16.8 micron, 4.2kg GFW, 17.3 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Another was Annadale Farm, Moora, which purchased nine rams in total at a $1288 average.
This included the lot 71 Poll Merino ram, which made $2200 for the not-for-profit Black Dog Institute in support of mental health and suicide prevention.
Each year, Mr Glover generously pledges to donate the funds from one ram to the charity.
Proving themselves as honourable supporters of the cause, Annadale also purchased last year's donated ram for $1400.
